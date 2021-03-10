Will you give up your personal data for free content? 1 in 6 say yes

While the issues of personal data usage and privacy have become a growing concern, not all Singaporeans are wholly worried about giving away their personal data.

According to a recent YouGov survey, one in six (16 per cent) Singaporeans are willing to give up their personal data for free content, with just over half (55 per cent) being unwilling and a quarter (25 per cent) being undecided. In addition, men are twice as willing to relinquish their personal data compared to women (21 per cent vs 11 per cent).

Across generations, Millenials (those born between 1981 and 1996) are the most willing to exchange their personal data for free content (22 per cent), with Gen Z (1997 to 2009) as a close second (21 per cent) and Gen X (1965 to 1980) being the third most willing (18 per cent).

On the other hand, instead of exchanging personal data for free content, some Singaporeans would rather pay to ensure advertisers leave them alone.

According to the survey, one in five (20 per cent) Singaporeans would rather pay for ad-free content instead of exchanging personal data for free content, while two in five (40 per cent) prefer not to pay for ad-free content and over a third (37 per cent) are undecided.

As with before, Millenials (1981 to 1996) are the most willing to pay for ad-free content (35 per cent), followed by Gen Z (1997 to 2009) (32 per cent) and then Gen X (1965 to 1980) (29 per cent).

Overall, over half (55 per cent) of survey respondents agree that it is fair to watch ads in exchange for free content, while one in ten (10 per cent) disagree and a third (33 per cent) are undecided.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.