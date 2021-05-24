Will your child be getting the vaccine? Here's what parents in Singapore say

Now that Singapore is ready to vaccinate children, are you, as a parent, ready for your kid to get their jab? Well, based on theAsianparent’s survey, it's a close battle between parents who agree and those that don’t.

As you know, while older kids aged 12 and above have been given the green light to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Singapore, research for vaccination of younger kids is still ongoing.

However, with the recent rise of community cases, plus the new B1617 strain, many parents are probably stressing over how to better protect their children from the virus.

At this point, getting vaccinated is encouraged for all adults, but is everybody onboard, especially when it comes to children?

Parents in Singapore gave us their honest answers through an Instagram survey. And the results are surprising!

Would you get the vaccine for your child?

PHOTO: Instagram/theasianparent

In light of the new surge of infections, TAP asked parents whether they would consider getting the vaccine for their children.

About 58 followers voted ‘Yes,’ stating that they will be get their children vaccinated in due time. Meanwhile, there were 40 followers who answered ‘No.’

PHOTO: Instagram/theasianparent

Based on the survey, 59 per cent of users will get the vaccine for their child while 41 per cent are still reluctant. While it’s almost a 50 - 50 decision, there are still more parents who are willing to have their child get the vaccine.

Can kids get the Covid vaccine: What parents should know

The government is aiming to have all Singaporeans and long-term residents vaccinated by the end of the year. As of May 17, 2021, about 1,440,544 persons have been completely vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

As more children get infected by Covid-19 in the country, health authorities are actively pushing the vaccination for kids.

ALSO READ: Singapore monitoring trials on Covid-19 vaccine effect on kids: Lawrence Wong

But can kids get the Covid vaccine? Well, as mentioned earlier, so far, only children aged between 12 and 15 years old can get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For the safety of younger kids, for whom there is not much researched data, the government hasn’t yet confirmed their vaccination process.

MOH says receiving the vaccine yourself can indirectly protect those who are unable to get it. This why getting the government still highly encourages the vaccine and is keeping it free to all Singaporeans and long-term residents.

The vaccination process in Singapore

More details have yet to be released regarding vaccines for kids in Singapore, but there are updates regarding the vaccination process for those who are eligible.

This is what Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, announced on May 19 regarding those registering for the Covid-19 vaccination. He shared the following details.

The second dose of vaccination will now be scheduled six to eight weeks after the first.

The expansion of the nationwide vaccination roll-out to those aged 40 to 44 years old.

You may wish to voluntarily push back your second dose of the vaccine, but it is still highly encouraged that you get it.

Those who have completed getting both shots are still advised to maintain precaution.

Be part of reducing the risk of transmission and continue to wear your masks and avoid large crowds in the meantime. Stay healthy, stay safe!

ALSO READ: Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in those aged 12 to 15: Ong Ye Kung

This article was first published in theAsianparent.