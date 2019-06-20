Win $1,888 and a chance to meet F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen when you head to Beerfest Asia 2019 - Here's how

Things are about to get heated trackside at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the Singapore Grand Prix rolling around again this September.
But an exclusive encounter with well-known 'Iceman' Kimi Raikkonen may just be the thing to cool you off - that and winning $1,888 in cold hard cash.
EuroAutomobile, the official distributor of Alfa Romeo cars in Singapore, is partnering Beerfest Asia in giving three lucky winners access to the Alfa Romeo Racing F1 Paddock this season.
The Alfa Romeo Racing Paddock Passes are not available for public purchase, and entitle winners access to the F1 paddock where Alfa Romeo drivers and teams are based, with a guided tour through the garage of the Alfa Romeo racing team.
Catch exclusive behind-the-scenes action, and enjoy food and drinks at a designated guest area, which we assume will be far from the maddening crowd.
Last but not least, get the chance to be up close and personal with veteran Finnish racer Kimi Raikkonen, 39, and Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi, 25, during a special meet-and-greet session.
The Alfa Romeo Singapore Beerfest Grand Draw means attendees at this year's Beerfest Asia will get the chance to walk away with more than just a bellyful of beer and good cheer. Besides a goodie bag, paddock passes and a $1,888 cash prize, the grand prize winner will also get to experience the brand-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV for a weekend. Two runners-up will get a pair of Alfa Romeo Racing Paddock Passes each. Here's how you can participate in the draw: 1. Follow Alfa Romeo Singapore on Instagram (@AlfaRomeoSingapore) or like Alfa Romeo Singapore's Facebook Page (@AlfaRomeoSG) 2. Take a photo with the Alfa Romeo cars on display at Beerfest Asia 2019. 3. Include a caption on what you love about Alfa Romeo and post the photo on your Facebook or Instagram feed. Tag Alfa Romeo Singapore and hashtag #AlfaRomeoGrandDraw. Beerfest Asia 2019 is happening from June 27 to 30 at Marina Promenade. For more information, check out their website here. AsiaOne is the official online media partner of Beerfest Asia 2019.
