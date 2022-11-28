Win tickets to Ice Magic, Singapore's biggest pop-up winter playground

It's the season of giving, and AsiaOne is joining in!

Ice Magic, Singapore's biggest pop-up winter playground will be adding some festive cheer to Bayfront Event space from Dec 1.

The event, which runs till Jan 1, 2023, includes a 70m snow slope, an ice slide, an ice bar, as well as curling. For something a little more off beat, try the ice bowling and ice cycling.

If you'd like to experience a winter wonderland and have your Hallmark movie moment with your partner — or bestie — here's your chance.

We're giving away 10 pairs of tickets (U.P. $45 per ticket). Do note that the tickets are only valid on weekdays in December.

To get your hands on the tickets, all you have to do is answer the question below.

Winners' names and email addresses will be provided to the event organiser to facilitate ticket collection.

AsiaOne x Ice Magic tickets giveaway

editor@asiaone.com