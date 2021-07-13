Win a trip to space on board the Virgin Galactic in 2022

Ever dreamt of visiting space? Well, here’s your chance to win one.

After successfully sending founder Richard Branson to the edge of space, Virgin Galactic is now offering everyone the same opportunity to take a trip beyond Earth on their space plane.

Partnering with the fundraising platform Omaze, Branson has announced that they are opening a sweep stake that will send one winner and a friend on this spaceflight.

PHOTO: Omaze

The sweep stake is also a fundraiser for the nonprofit Space for Humanity, and the more one donates, the more entries they’ll get. Every US$50 (S$68) entitles the donor to 1000 entries, with the limit placed at 6000 (US$300 equivalent), though you may still submit an entry without donating.

PHOTO: Omaze

Participants must be 18 years or older and based in the US to enter. The winner and their guest must prove that they’re vaccinated against Covid-19 to be eligible to win the sweepstakes.

The prize-draw will close on Sept 1 and the winner will be announced on Sept 29. The spaceflight is estimated to happen in early 2022.

