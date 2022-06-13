Wine guide: An introduction to Rose, the pink-hued accomplice to our summer adventures

Happy National Rosé Day! Though quite underrated when compared to crowd-favourites like red and white wine, Rosé is quite easily our first drink when comes to a night out.

If you’re looking to trade in the velvety reds and tart whites with a lighter and brighter blend this summer, the aforementioned pink-hued drink is on par when it comes to complexity and pairing power.

Here’s your quick guide to everything Rosé – from its origins, tasting notes, food pairings, and where to shop for it in Singapore.

Rosé renaissance: History, origins and processes

Neither a red nor a white wine, the best way to understand rosé is through its production process. The first and most popular is the maceration method, where similar to red wine, grapes are pressed to extract the must, and the remains called pomace (skins, stalks and seeds) are left to sit in the must, to develop and enhance the potency, colour and tannins of the wine.

However, unlike red wine, the pomace is removed early in the cycle for rosé, leaving a pink must with a good flavour profile of the red grapes, sans the heavy tannins.

Before the trendy brunch beverage saw its star rise, rosé first emerged as a nifty solution in the middle ages. Maceration processes were much shorter as techniques and production methods were not as sophisticated, thus wines produced back then were of a lighter colour. In fact, in Ancient Greece, to drink darker and undiluted wines was believed to be uncivilised, and linked to aggression and barbarism.

Pink libations then appeared as Claret, a pale red wine from Bordeaux adored by the French and English, which then became popular in early 1970s USA. After making waves through social media – thanks millennials – the drink has once again reconnected to our palates as an unpretentious anytime drink.

Stop & Smell the Rosé: Grape varieties & tasting notes

Depending on the region or which type of red grapes are used, each rosé showcases different characteristics. Meant to be drunk under the Provençal sun, the drier Cinsault typically lends refreshing fruity flavours in a rosé – think tart red berries against the subtle backdrop of black pepper, herbs, and violet notes.

Also a popular pick in the Provence, along with rich berry flavours, the full-body Garnacha grape brings aromas and tastes of watermelon, candy and zesty lemon. This is also used in northern Spain where it’s called Garnacha Rosado.

A temperamental grape that only grows well in cool climates, the familiar Pinot Noir, when done right as a rosé, is a dry delicate liquid with sweet, floral flavours.

Think ripe strawberries, cranberries, and white cherry, complemented with citrusy mandarins, and lemon. A bright pink, the Italian Sangiovese rosé is light and dry with a quenching acidity. On the palate, expect watermelon, raspberry, wild roses, white nectarine and a hint of spice.

Syrah, on the other hand, makes for a deeper hued and bolder wine, exuding peppery, green olive, cherry, and of bitter lime zest flavours. One of the most popular rosé in USA, the Zinfandel is an off-dry style with about three to five grams of residual sugar. The sweet wine typically presents flavours of berries, cotton candy, lemon, and green melon with a moderately high acidity.

La Vie An Rosé: Food pairing

The best part about Rosé, in our opinion, is its versatility – especially when it comes to pairing with our Asian food. Like a crisp white wine, it complements salads with fresh cheese and summer fruit and lightly cooked or raw seafood like oysters.

With its red berry and melon flavours tucked between a slightly acidic sip, it’s also perfect for bouncing off of flavourful dishes that pack a lot of spices and herbs. We’re talking Thai, Indian, Middle Eastern, and Mexican cuisine, as well as barbecue dinners.

Shopping Rosé in Singapore

Bound by Wine

Whether you like your pink wine sweet, or have a preference for a more drier rosé, Bound by Wine delivers unique discoveries to your doorstep. Promising value for money wines with a twist, bring out the Vik La Piu Belle Rosé ($49), this summer.

A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah from the Cachapoal Valley of Chile, expect boasts berry and currant fruit flavours with a hint of passionfruit and ripe melon, and a citrus finish. You’ll also find Tuscany’s only sparkling rosé in the Poggerino Spumante Rosé ($78). Aged on the lees for approximately four years, it’s very dry with notes of cherries, tomatoes, brioche, and coffee.

Shop Bound by Wine’s collections here.

Little Farms

Be it at their multiple stores or at the comfort of your home, Little Farms’ selections of wines are the perfect solution for a wine down. Easy to drink and organic, the Grande Courtyard ($24.98) from The Famille Fabre is air flown straight from the vineyard in France.

An affordable blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot, look forward to wild strawberry on the nose and a crispy and fruity palate. The Pure Rose Wine ($39.98) will please the health conscious. A zero sugar wine, it perks up the night with the same delicious taste as traditional wines without sugar and carbs.

Shop Little Farms’ collections here.

Galiena

Almost a homage to all the wine-making artisans, Galiena sources its wines from hand-picked producers around the globe – keeping authenticity, quality, and sustainability on their minds. For a rosé champagne, look to the Pascal Doquet Champagne 1er Cru Brut “Anthocyanes” Rose NV ($107), made from the fruit in some of the most premier and organic vignerons in France. Oak fermented, it’s rich and intense, revealing fine tannins.

The Chateau DU SEUIL Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence 2020 ($40) makes for a less expensive indulge, sporting Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, and Rolle grapes. Tasting notes include red fruits, white flowers, bright and refreshing citrus, apricot and green apple.

Shop Galiena’s collections here.

Wine Mouth

A wine-lovers haven located in the East Coast area of Singapore, Wine Mouth is your next best bet when it comes to natural wines and all things craft. In terms of rosé, here you’ll find experimental blends like the Austrian Johannes Zillinger – Revolution Pink Solera ($64) boasting a fresh tasting profile consisting of strawberries and cream and minerality.

The Yetti and the Kokonut – B’Rose ($55) fuses together a red stone fruits, citrus and floral flavours courtesy of its Cabernet Franc, Sémillon, Red Sémillon, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Meunier varieties from South Australia.

Shop Wine Mouth’s collections here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.