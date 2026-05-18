Without a successor, Cantonese restaurant Wing Seong Fatty's to close after 100 years

Cantonese restaurant Wing Seong Fatty's, which has been operating in Singapore for nearly a century, will be closing in June.

The eatery, which is now located in Burlington Square, announced the closure via a social media post on April 11.

According to the notice, Wing Seong Fatty's is shuttering as it does not have a successor to continue the business.

"The shareholders and management are advancing in age, and the younger generation have pursued their own careers," it said, adding that the restaurant made the difficult decision to operate until June 28 after "much consideration".

Thanking customers for their "loyalty, patronage, and friendship over the past century", Wing Seong Fatty's wrote: "It has truly been our privilege to serve you".

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News of the closure was met with mixed reactions from longtime customers as well as regulars.

One netizen from Egypt commented on Wing Seong Fatty's Facebook post, saying that he was deeply saddened by the closure as he used to patronise the restaurant in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"Every time I travelled to Singapore for business, I made it a point to dine with you — it was truly one of the highlights of my trips," he wrote.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the unforgettable memories and exceptional dining experiences you gave me. Wishing you all the best for what lies ahead."

Another regular customer commented: "This is very sad news. I've been a loyal Fatty's customer since 1989. Always great food and a cold Tiger beer. I can't imagine visiting Singapore without Fatty's. What can you do, life is like that."

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Rich history, longstanding popularity

Wing Seong Restaurant was first opened in 1926 along Albert Road by founder Au Yuen, whose son Au Chan Seng helped manage the business.

Known for his stout build, Chan Seng was affectionately nicknamed "Fatty" by customers and the name Wing Seong Fatty's became synonymous with the restaurant over time.

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The establishment serves up traditional Cantonese zi char fare such as sweet and sour pork, roast duck, claypot pork liver, stir fried sprouts, homemade tofu and wok-fried beef with spring onions.

The eatery has relocated twice: Albert Complex in 1987 — where Chan Seng's sons "Skinny" Kok Wing and Kelvin took over the business — then Burlington Square in 1999, where it is currently located.

Wing Seong Fatty's is also known to be popular with crew from Australian carrier Qantas as well as other international airlines.

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A Facebook post by Australia's HARS Aviation Museum in January expressed great sadness about the closure.

"It is more than a restaurant but a genuine piece of history for veterans and aircrew alike," the post said, adding that those from Qantas will be devastated in particular.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Au Yuen and his son 'Fatty' had developed strong friendships with Australian soldiers who would patronise the restaurant during World War II, even risking their lives to deliver food parcels to the soldiers who were interned as prisoners of war after Singapore fell to Japanese troops.

HARS Aviation Museum also praised 'Skinny' and Kelvin, referring to them as "amongst the most loved people of airline aircrew who visit Singapore".

Address: 175 Bencoolen Street, #01-31, Singapore 189649

Opening hours: Tues-Sun, 12pm to 12pm, 5pm to 10pm (Closed on Mondays)

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com