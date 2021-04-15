Winner winner chicken dinner? People are queueing over 45 minutes for Winner's Fried Chicken - we tell you if it's worth it

Whether you love your fried chicken Korean-style, Taiwanese-style or even atop a waffle, the possibilities are endless with the versatile comfort food.

I, for one, am partial to some old-school, flour-breaded chicken, so of course I had to try the newest chicken joint in town.

Malaysian cult favourite chain Winner's Fried Chicken officially opened its first outlet in Singapore on Wednesday (April 14) at Foodgle Hub in Bukit Merah, but be forewarned — the queue is no joke.

Even ahead of its official opening, foodies have been thronging the coffee shop for their fried chicken fix.

Thank you for your support. . Bukit merah lane1 Blk119 Foodgle hub Winner's Fried Chicken 14-04-2021 Opening Posted by Winner's Fried Chicken on Sunday, April 11, 2021

When I visited the stall at about 1.30pm on opening day, I was greeted with a line that snaked all the way to the back of the shop.

All in all, it took 45 minutes for me to reach the front of the line and another 10 minutes for me to receive my order.

Unfortunately, by the time it was my turn, they'd run out of thighs, drums and wings — aka the best parts.

I ended up going for their whole spring chicken with fries ($9.50) and the chicken breast ($2).

Winner's Fried Chicken's menu.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

So is Winner's Fried Chicken, well, a winner? I'd say it's perfect if you're in the market for some no-frills fried chicken that's both tasty and affordable.

While the individual chicken breast pieces were just a tad dry, the spring chicken was satisfyingly crispy and tender.

Upon tasting the chicken, one colleague commented that it was "better than KFC but not as good as Jollibee" — not bad, considering Winner's price point is significantly lower than that of both chains.

And while we're comparing Winner's to other fast food chains, their fries reminded me of the ones from McDonald's, a plus in my book.

But is the food so amazing that it's worth a 45-minute to one hour wait? Probably not, unless you've got time to spare.

I likely won't be burning my lunch break to queue for Winner's again any time soon, but I'm looking forward to the day it's available for delivery.

Address: Blk 119, Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-40, Singapore 151119

kimberlylim@asiaone.com