Winter wear under $200 that will keep you warm and cosy on your vacation

The chilly winter season is finally here and that means it’s time to break out your favourite warm wear essentials for that Winter Wonderland holiday.

Except…you realise that your garments are from several seasons ago, or worse, they no longer fit you. And while some warm winter essentials like cashmere and wool may be costly, it doesn’t actually have to be. In fact, we’re here to prove you wrong.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some great-looking and functional pieces that are under S$200, so you can save that money for souvenir shopping and yet feel snug as a bug.

+J Down Jacket, $199.90, Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Let’s face it — you can never go wrong with a classic black down jacket like this piece from Uniqlo’s latest +J collection. Unlike your usual jackets, this particular piece features a durable water-repellent coating, lined with resin-processed fabric, so it’s durable enough to tide you through the cold seasons. What’s more, the drawstring inside the waist is also adjustable and helps to accentuate your figure.

Buy it here

Fitted Knit Dress with Cut-Out Detail, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Winter weather can make it hard to feel like a bombshell. But if you’re still trying to find ways to fight the cold and still sizzle, consider this sexy-but-warm dress from Zara. Featuring a high neckline and long puff sleeves, this dress also comes with a cut-out side detail on the waist that’s sure to make you look hot even in the cold.

Buy it here

Jacquard Knit Sweater with embroidery, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Instead of settling or an all-basic closet, consider dialling up your look with a floral embroidered sweater like this interesting piece.

Buy it here

+J Wool Blend Tucked Tapered Pants, $129.90, Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

A pair of smart, tucked tapered wool pants can be paired with almost anything. Experiment with different looks by donning a pullover, a long blouse or even a fancy top.

Buy it here

Teddy Jacket, USD$135 (S$184), Cos

PHOTO: Cos

This super smooth and soft faux-shearling coat is so comfortable, it’ll remind you of hugging a teddy bear. Wear it with something casual like a pair of denim jeans and an oversized pullover for a fuss-free outfit.

Buy it here

Oversize wool coat, $179, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

This classy sky blue wool coat would look great on top of an all-black ensemble.

Buy it here

+J Middle Gauge Cashmere Blend Sweater, $199.90, Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

A monochromatic pullover like this beautiful cashmere sweater is a highly versatile piece. Pair it down with jeans and ankle boots, or jazz it up by layering it over a midi dress and a pair of thigh-high boots.

Buy it here

Faux Shearling-Lined Biker Jacket, $139, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

If you’re into something edgier, or if you love going for that biker chic look, you’ll definitely dig this biker jacket from Mango.

Buy it here

Cashmere Scarf, USD$115 (S$156), Cos

PHOTO: Cos

For something that’s a little more basic, get this scarf from Cos. Not only does it keep your neck warm, but it also goes well with almost any outfit in your closet. Who knows, you might find yourself reaching out for this piece over and over again during your trip.

Buy it here

Slit Knitted Skirt, $59.90, Mango

Beat the cold spell with a bright piece like this knitted skirt from Mango. What we love most about this number is that it’s made with a thick knitted and textured fabric that screams preppy.

Buy it here

This article was first published in Her World Online.