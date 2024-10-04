Wolfgang Puck and other renowned chefs head to Tekka Centre for prata, thosai and more

Wolfgang Puck is an iconic figure in the culinary world.

So it may have been a pleasant surprise for food lovers in Singapore's Little India recently when the famed chef and restaurateur was spotted at Tekka Centre.

The 75-year-old Austrian wasn't alone either; he was accompanied by world-renowned French chefs Daniel Boulud and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, along with American restaurateur Simon Kim.

Local food-blogger extraordinaire Veronica Phua was there to guide them as they explored the many offerings in the area.

In the first part of two Reels shared on Sept 28, she can be seen ushering the group on as they took in the sights, sounds and smells of Tekka Market.

"The planning of this outing to #TekkaMarket began a few weeks ago and to say it was a gathering of legends is an understatement," the caption read.

Whether it was the smell of galangal or the sight of fresh seafood, the group seemed captivated by the experience.

At one of the stalls, the chefs took a closer look at dried anchovies, an ingredient commonly seen in a number of local dishes.

Jean-Georges had a quick nibble before saying: "Oh, it actually tastes good!"

After a walkabout, Veronica took them to their next destination, the famous hawker centre next door.

Where do we start with the food?

From thosai to samosas, it didn't take long before their table was filled with yummy grub, which they described as "amazing".

They also gave egg pratas a go, a local favourite that none of them have tried before.

After portioning the egg pratas among each other, the group ensured they dunked it in the curry before enjoying a mouthful.

"Their genuine enjoyment was a pleasure to watch," Veronica said in the post's caption.

She was quick to mention that these were only "appetisers" and they had reserved a table at The Banana Leaf Apolo restaurant nearby.

This food institution has been serving food on a sheet of fresh banana leaf since 1974, with dishes like their signature Fish Head Curry, Mutton Rogan Josh and Lamb Shank.

Before tucking in to their lunch, the team of chefs, who seemed to be in a pretty playful mood, went behind the counter and pretended to serve the food there.

"What would you like to eat?" Wolfgang asked jokingly.

This had the team in stitches as they took bite-sized pieces to munch on.

Don't be fooled though, there wasn't anything bite-sized at the dining table. It was an absolute feast.

And according to Veronica, there were some who opted for the full authentic experience and ate with their hands.

Judging by the praise heaped upon Head Chef Kumaresan Gokulanathan, there's every chance these chefs will head back to The Banana Leaf Apolo the next time they are in town.

On his social media accounts, Wolfgang also posted a Reel on Sept 23 to share his experience in Little India.

The caption read: "What a day! Had an absolute blast exploring the vibrant stalls of Tekka Market & Hawker Centre earlier today with my friends."

Not only was it a journey of flavours, Wolfgang mentioned that he learned something new from every interaction.

"It's moments like these that remind me why I love what I do," he added in the caption.

It's not certain how long he was in Singapore for, but while he was here, the renowned chef visited his restaurant Spago Bar & Lounge in Marina Bay Sands.

In a Facebook post on Sept 26, he shared a photo of him with his Spago Singapore team, proclaiming how proud he was to be part of "this incredible family".

Wolfgang was also in town for the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix weekend on September 20 to 22, sharing photos of him with the F1 Aston Martin Aramco team and with American singer Lenny Kravitz.

