Is Singapore that safe? Netizens shocked by woman cycling alone at 2am to get supper

A woman's decision to cycle alone to get supper at 2am has taken netizens by surprise, with many wondering how safe it is for her to do so.

Jaedyn, who goes by the username jaejaepeanut on social media, documented her late-night adventure in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (July 14).

"I was craving supper but I didn't want to pay for delivery," she said in the nearly one-minute-long clip, adding that it's about 2am at the time.

As a result, Jaedyn decided to cycle through the quiet, empty streets to get a meal at Jurong Point.

"Don't even know if the mall allows dining at 2am, but the shop is supposedly open," she said.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@jaejaepeanut/video/7661952716767300884[/embed]

Upon reaching the mall, Jaedyn found that the restaurant she hopes to eat at was indeed serving customers so she dug into a rice bowl.

After finishing her meal, she even dropped by the FairPrice Xtra in the mall — which is open around the clock — to grab a drink and some groceries, before also making some personalised name stickers.

"At 3am I got my supper, I got stickers and I got a drink. It's a complete success," Jaedyn said.

She added that she would do this again and even bring her neighbours along.

The video has garnered over 351,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes, with multiple comments from netizens expressing their shock at the fact that Jaedyn can safely cycle along the streets in the wee hours of the morning.

One netizen from the Philippines wrote: "You know it's a good city when a woman can go out and bike at 2am!"

Another commenter expressed shock when watching the video, but felt relieved upon realising that Jaedyn was in Singapore as it is a safe city.

However, some netizens urged the woman to be cautious and aware of her surroundings despite how safe Singapore is, as "low crime does not mean no crime" and "it is better to be safe than sorry".

AsiaOne has reached out to Jaedyn for more information.

[[nid:738452]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com