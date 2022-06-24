Post-birth control pill symptoms rarely appear in most women who use this contraceptive method. Because of this, some often ignore the warnings of stopping after prolonged use.

They are aware of the negative effects but don’t pay them any mind. Unfortunately, one woman on TikTok has experienced the effects. Her devastating story went viral, and she continues to documents her post-birth control journey online.

Woman goes viral for sharing her post-birth control experience

The common symptoms some may experience post-hormonal birth control are heavier periods, acne and mood swings. But have you ever heard that hair loss could be one symptom too?

A woman on TikTok created a video about her personal experience with dramatic hair loss. According to her, it may have resulted from quitting her birth control regimen.

Chancey Sessions started documenting her ordeal in a TikTok videos, one of which contained the sarcastic caption, “Birth control doesn’t mess you up that bad…”

She recently garnered viral fame for sharing her hair loss experience post-birth control.

One video she posted on Tiktok has since garnered over 9.4 million views, 1.5 million reactions, and more than 14,000 comments. It is just a quick video showing photos of Chancey’s hair when she was experiencing extreme hair loss.

In one photo, she is shown holding a clump of strands. Another shows large bald spots on her scalp.

According to her, she initially noticed some shedding of hair after she stopped taking birth control. Unfortunately, it continued to get worse for quite some time. Chancey expressed her chagrin after almost going bald within just four months of stopping birth control.

Many people became worried after watching her video and were afraid that the same thing could happen to them once they stopped taking birth control.

However, before the fear entirely swallows you, keep in mind that every woman’s body is unique. It is essential to remember the importance of consulting an expert before concluding anything. It would be better to consult a doctor for guidance when you have any concerns.

To help you ease your mind, here are experts’ insights on hair loss after a woman stops taking birth control.

Negative effects of stopping birth control after prolonged use

Most experts warn women of possible hair loss as one of the unwanted symptoms of quitting birth control.

However, Yale School of Medicine’s Dr Mona Gohara revealed that Chancey’s experience was more severe than normal. According to her, quitting birth control does not typically result in dramatic hair loss. However, increased shedding is a possibility.

What causes hair loss is the hormonal changes that occur when a person stops taking birth control. “Any physiologic or emotional shift can affect our bodies,” said Dr Gohara.

What causes the sudden hair loss?

Progestin is the hormone found in birth control that could be blamed for hair loss. A person could experience hair loss, both when she starts or stops using birth control.

“Progestin is a hormone that has androgenic activity, and androgens, specifically dihydrotestosterone (DHT),” explains Dr Gohara.

Furthermore, this certain hormone triggers the shedding phase in hair. This ultimately causes the sudden hair loss after quitting birth control.

Preventing hair loss post-birth control

The most essential step one can take to prevent hair loss is to consult a doctor or health provider. Before you go off of your hormonal birth control, discuss it first with an expert and know the options you could do to prevent potential hair loss.

Once you experience hair loss after you stop using birth control, it would be best to address it immediately. The earlier you manage it, the better.

However, before addressing it with treatments, you must know first the root cause.

When the hair loss is caused by quitting hormonal birth control, consult your doctor for the best hair regrowth supplements you could use. Aside from that, it would also be better to focus on eating a healthy diet and minimising stress when possible.

Extreme hair loss caused by stopping birth control is rare

It is essential to keep in mind that extreme and sudden hair loss caused by quitting birth control is rare. Typically, hair loss is only temporary when it does happen. Some people may actually experience the opposite and find their hair seems to have grown more.

Despite this alarming aftereffect, most experts discourage women from worrying. They also state that these seemingly severe post-birth control symptoms stop over time.

