Woman refuses to take extra workload off pregnant colleague - is she wrong?

While pregnancy can be the most beautiful time in your life, it can also be extremely taxing on your mind and body. From the horrible morning sickness and tiredness to always feeling bloated, there will be times when you can’t manage everything on your own.

It becomes all the more challenging when you are career-driven and working full-time.

It is only natural that you will need help. But the challenge is whom should you ask for help and if the person will be comfortable taking on the additional workload.

One woman recently posted on Reddit about being asked to take on the workload of her pregnant colleague while she’s off work for a month. However, the idea didn’t exactly excite her.

Is it wrong to refuse the extra workload of my pregnant colleague?

PHOTO: Pixabay

The woman wrote in her post, "I have been working at the company for two years. My co-worker (let’s call her Liddy) had just announced she is eight weeks pregnant (first pregnancy), had been going through horrible morning sickness."

"Liddy requested a month of unpaid leave to help her get through her first trimester. HR allowed it because it was a 'legit reason' [sic]. "The pregnant lady was also asked to find someone to take over work for her while she was on leave," she mentioned. “Liddy had suggested to them that I take over her work while she takes her leave. When HR approached me with the suggestion, I refused it.” Read Also Night shifts, long hours linked to miscarriages and preterm births Night shifts, long hours linked to miscarriages and preterm births While people reading her post might think of her as inconsiderate and inhumane, the Reddit user gives her reasons for refusing to help the pregnant colleague. She puts her point across bluntly, “It is not my problem that she wanted to get pregnant and all, even if I am happy for her. She could have easily work [sic] from home, or get her assistant to do it for her. Bear in mind that I would not get paid extra for doing her work, it will just be me doubling my workload for the same pay. Now HR can’t legally force me to take it, so that’s why they couldn’t do much about it.” After this woman refused the offer, Liddy was "pissed off" at her. The pregnant lady also tried to turn a few of their coworkers against the woman. The user was called an “a****** for not being 'considerate' or 'helpful' or 'a team player'". The Reddit user then asked netizens if she was really the bad person for refusing her pregnant colleague's request.