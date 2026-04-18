'Never in my wildest dream': Woman shocked to find crocodile feet served at MBS buffet

"Would you have tried it?"

That is the question one woman had for her followers on Instagram after finding a curious dish at a buffet at a Marina Bay Sands restaurant: Crocodile feet.

A Reel posted by user MsNikkolette on April 12 showed the dish to be a "crocodile toast" with Vietnamese "nuoc cham sauce".

"I am adventurous with food, but this was pushing the limits," she wrote in the caption. "Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to see crocodile feet served this way, at an Australia Day buffet, at Rise Marina Bay Sands."

Though Nikkolette did not share how she came across the dish in the video, many were curious to know her verdict.

She responded to one of the comments: "I did have a small bite, it's way too fishy because of how it was prepped."

However, others were more horrified than intrigued.

"Tell me it's AI," a comment read.

Another read: "I see the nails and I cannot."

One netizen suggested: "There is a plate on the right [with] just the sliced meat portion without the feet? Maybe just try that section, okay?"

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The 33-year-old Nikkolette told Lianhao Zaobao in an interview that she attended the Australia Day-themed buffet with her family on Jan 25, and the unique preparation of the dish had piqued their curiosity.

Nikkolette was no stranger to crocodile meat either, as she said that her pet dog had suffered from skin issues and she had to supplement its diet with "novel protein", including the reptile.

However, the preparation of the dish by the restaurant left much to be desired, as she told the Chinese daily it was fried with almost no seasoning, and served cold.

"The crocodile foot only had a little bit of flesh, the rest was as tough as leather," she said.

She suggested that the meat could be prepared better by stewing instead.

For those looking to try delicacies from the Land Down Under, a look at Rise restaurant's social media shows their Australia Day buffet to be a yearly occurrence, with crocodile feet on the menu last year as well.

The price of the buffet was $124++ for adults and $64++ for children.

drimac@asiaone.com

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