Women are at greater risk of glaucoma. This is why

Along life doesn’t necessarily mean a healthy life. As it turns out, women make up 60 per cent of all glaucoma cases worldwide due in part to their longer life expectancy.

And in some other parts of the world, it is also because they have less access to healthcare, explains Professor Tina Wong, head and senior consultant of the glaucoma department at Singapore National Eye Centre.

Glaucoma is the degenerative disorder of the optic nerve and usually develops when pressure on the eye is too high. It typically results in irreversible loss of vision, and In Singapore, affects approximately three per cent of people over the age of 50, and around 10 per cent for those over the age of 70.

There are two main types of glaucoma: primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) and primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG). POAG is the most common type and happens when the drainage canals in the eye are open but slowly become clogged. In contrast, PACG is caused by narrow or blocked drainage canals of the eye by the iris.

And while women are at increased risk of glaucoma, Asian women in particular are at greater risk of PACG.

“According to some studies, women are at a higher risk of developing it due to the anatomical predisposition of female eyes. And since Asian women tend to have smaller eyes, they are at a higher risk of suffering from the condition,” says Prof Wong. She tells us more about why it is called the ‘silent thief of sight’ and how it can be properly managed.

The symptoms of glaucoma

According to Prof Wong, glaucoma is known as the ‘silent thief of sight’ as the initial vision loss is mainly peripheral and not readily noticeable. Central vision and reading vision are usually spared until later and one may not experience any symptoms until a late stage of the disease, when most of the vision has already been irreversibly lost.

However, certain types of glaucoma result in sudden rise in eye pressure, so some patients may experience symptoms.

“Acute angle-closure is a condition caused by sudden blockage of the drainage angle of the eye, resulting in a sudden increase in the eye pressure.

This can cause severe eye pain, redness, blurred vision and the appearance of haloes around lights. Headaches, nausea and vomiting may also follow. This emergency requires prompt medical attention and treatment,” says Prof Wong.

ALSO READ: Woman in China develops glaucoma after repeatedly playing mobile games in the dark

Glaucoma cannot be cured but it can be controlled

Because most of the risk factors such as age, ethnicity and hereditary risk cannot be prevented, it is important that glaucoma is diagnosed early.

A diagnosis is carried out by by measuring intraocular pressure of the eye and assessing the optic nerve for any damage. Apart from a visual field test, other tests may be performed to further assess the optic nerve and the state of the fluid drainage system in the eye.

While the condition cannot be cured, in most cases, it can be successfully controlled.

“Treatment modalities include eye drops, laser surgery, oral medication and drainage implants. The ophthalmologist will be able to advise on the options and these they all lower the intraocular pressure to a level that is safe,” says Prof Wong. That said, lifelong regular monitoring is necessary even after successful control of the eye pressure.

“If left untreated or inadequately controlled, the damage to the optic nerve may progress.”

How to protect your eyes

PHOTO: Pexels

Prof Wong recommends seeing an ophthalmologist for a general eye screening, particularly if you’re 40 and above, suffer from diabetes or high blood pressure, and have a family history of glaucoma, high myopia or other eye diseases.

“You can also protect your eyes by being physically active, maintaining a diet of fish, fresh fruits and vegetables, and abstaining from smoking,” she adds.

She also suggests making a habit of protecting your eyes from the sun with sunglasses and resting your eyes by taking a break from computer work every 20 minutes. And if you wear contact lessons, be sure to take them out regularly to reduce the odds of eye infections.

This article was first published in Her World Online.