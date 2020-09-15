Women share how their eating habits have changed during Covid-19 pandemic

1. How has your diet changed during this Covid-19 pandemic?

I’ve successfully transitioned into being fully vegan. I was in and out of the diet in 2019 – I’d binge eat meat after two weeks of vegan food. And that was mainly due to the lack of vegan options near my office. So you can imagine how bored I was of having cold salad for nearly every meal!

Come CB, I started working from home. I had more time to prepare my meals. I also rearranged my grocery shopping schedule where I’d go to the supermarket once every week. I used to drop by the supermarket every day after work and would shop for items without prior planning.

I guess my eating habits are much more…organised these days.

2. How long did you take to adapt to this new eating habit?

It took me about a month of staying home to fully cut out animal products from my diet. I was already off dairy products and had meat substitutes on hand. But committing strictly to the vegan lifestyle was difficult due to my hectic office life.

When I was forced to stay home due to Covid-19, I had more time to prepare my lunches and dinners. So it didn’t take long before I fully transitioned into being vegan.

3. What results have you noticed?

Weight loss was a definite thing, since cutting out store-bought food meant that I could also control my meals’ nutritional value.

But most importantly, I felt a lot happier and didn’t binge eat. I’ve always loved animals and tried to live sustainably. So I guess becoming vegan was the final step for me.