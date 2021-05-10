The work-from-home godsend: Ergomeister FAEZ8ERG Ergonomic Office Chair review

While a fair number of us make our ways back to the office, the past year has exposed the limitations of our makeshift home offices.

With eyes glued to the screen and bottoms to our chairs, it inevitably begs the question: can we ever sit in one position for hours on end without being inhibited by terrible neck and back pains? Apparently, homegrown label Ergomeister has a solid answer to that.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, “ergonomic” is defined as “equipment designed in a way that makes it comfortable and effective for people who use it for their work.”

For that, Ergomeister’s flagship FAEZ8ERG Ergonomic Office Chair ($899; U.P. $1699) has taken that definition to the next level.

Ergomeister’s FAEZ8ERG Ergonomic Office Chair.

PHOTO: Ergomeister

Never has a chair wrapped around the body like a glove as this chair has. The feature that sets this chair apart from the rest of the competition is definitely its trademark Air-Scape Mesh material, engineered to German excellence.

While many in the market have opted for PU leather, it doesn’t take long before one starts to sweat uncomfortably in those chairs due to the lack of ventilation.

The FAEZ8ERG’s three-layered mesh, on the other hand, allows for cooling air flow while maintaining a firm support that conforms to your body’s every contour. Perfect for Singapore ‘s sweltering weather.

In the ergonomics department, the FAEZ8ERG chair is as backed up by science as your back feels. Its Lumbar+ EXTRA RESPONSE system is not only adjustable by angle to fit snugly in the small of your back, but also boasts a reactive elastic support that naturally bolsters your spine’s curvature.

The headrest and armrests are adjustable in all directions, pretty much covering any possible weird angle that you could perch yourself in at your throne.

Built from lightweight aircraft aluminium, the FAEZ8ERG chair still holds a sturdy weight which proves useful when in their lockable 135 degree recline.

Studies have shown that this angle helps to open up your hips, shoulder, and chest naturally with the help of gravity and relieves the burden off your joints. Time to say goodbye to being a human firecracker after long hours in your chair.

PHOTO: Ergomeister

The feature that surprised us the most in the FAEZ8ERG chair was the fact that you could slide the “waterfall edge” design seat back and forth.

This works in conjunction with the adjustable height of up to 50mm to best support your legs. While there are a plethora of functions in office chairs out there to support your back, this one even treats your thighs like kings. Pro tip: the optimal position is when your knees are below your hips when sitting.

All these incredible features can be adjusted to your preference with a control panel of three levers, allowing you to tilt, slide, and lift your throne accordingly with seamless wire-line mechanisms.

The flexible and limitless options in every component of this chair make it sinfully comfortable (we sometimes find ourselves indulging in some Netflix between bouts of work, cradling at 135 degrees).

The verdict: Ergomeister’s FAEZ8ERG Ergonomic Office Chair has struck the elusive balance of support and comfort in a beautiful minimalist piece of furniture.

Its hefty price point is quite the bang for your buck, considering its low-maintenance nature as the material is impervious to wear-and-tear. Ergomeister offers a 60-day risk-free trial, but we think you’ll never be sending it back after the moment you recline back in this throne of a chair.

Ergomeister’s FAEZ8ERG Ergonomic Office Chair is available for purchase on their website, and comes with a 15-year warranty. Delivery and assembly are free. Ergomeister ‘s showroom is located at 39A Jln Pemimpin, Halcyon Building 06-05A, Singapore 577183, p. +65 8398 9763 (WhatsApp only). Open Mon-Sat from 10am-7pm. Closed on Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.