Work out any time with on-demand workout classes by Singapore studios

Not ready to head back to the gym just yet? These on-demand workout classes will give you a full-fledged experience without you having to leave home.

Now that Singapore is in phase two of reopening, gyms and fitness studios have reopened. However, going for in-person workout classes is no longer the same as before. To reduce physical contact and ensure safety, your gym and fitness studio might be taking these precautions

Everyone is required to wear a mask at all times when the class is not in session

Limited class size as per safe-distancing rules from the government

Members are limited to one class per day

Trial classes are on pause

Earlier cancellation policy

Fewer classes per day to allow them to clean the gym/studio

Members have to be early for class to do a SafeEntry check-in and temperature taking

No towels or extra equipment provided

Limited use of facilities such as the shower area, lockers and water cooler

Members are required to bring your own yoga mat to lay over the studio mats

While some of us are excited to rush back for classes, others might be inconvenienced due to the new guidelines. Given the relentlessness of Covid-19, some may also prefer not to leave our homes unless absolutely necessary.

If you’re one of those who has settled into a comfortable home workout routine after staying at home for the last couple of months, kudos to you. The beauty of exercising at home lies in being able to choose your preferred workout type and duration, and do it anytime of the day.

While gyms and fitness studios have reopened, some are offering on-demand workout classes to cater to those who prefer working out at home at their own time. On-demand classes may not work for everybody, but there are some clear advantages.

What’s the difference between on-demand workout classes and free online videos?

Firstly, on-demand workout classes are usually the exact same classes that are conducted in the fitness studio, which means you can find and follow your favourite exercises or teachers.Free classes that are found online may not be as intense or in-depth as they’re designed to appeal to a mass audience with a more basic activity level.

Secondly, on-demand workout classes give you access to a library of workouts so you can pick and choose your WOD, and do it at your preferred time. Live workouts require you to attend at a set timing, and you are unable to pause the video if you’re unsure or rewind if you missed an exercise.

Thirdly, on-demand workout classes can be edited with captions and clear instructions since they aren’t live videos. The videos are also of higher quality than live workout videos found on social media streams since they can be filmed with better equipment like a camera instead of a mobile phone

Should you sign up for on-demand workout classes?

While an on-demand workout video library gives you more control over your workout schedule and lets you access high-quality videos of classes you are interested in, it’s not for everyone.

If you’ve recently started your fitness journey or are new to the particular type of workout you’re trying, it is risky (we repeat: risky) to attempt the moves you see onscreen, without the supervision of a qualified fitness trainer.

Exercise newbies are better off with personal coaching or joining physical workout classes in the presence of an instructor who is able to monitor your exercise form as well as offer tips and alternatives based on your fitness level.

Another sign that on-demand workouts may not be for you: If you’re the sort who relies on a workout buddy or a class cancellation penalty to stay accountable.

Much as we love the flexibility of on-demand workout classes, it also means that you will need a good deal of discipline to stick to your workout plan.

Ready to give on-demand workouts a shot? We’ve shortlisted seven gyms and yoga studios in Singapore that offer a variety of workout libraries – plus an app – worth signing up for.

1. Boom Singapore

Website: http://boomfromhome.vhx.tv/ Price: $75/month Workouts offered: HIIT, boxing, stretching

If you enjoy boxing, you’ve definitely heard of Boom Singapore. Shortly after the circuit breaker measures were put in place, Boom started an online workout video library, Boom from Home, which many fitness junkies have been raving about.

The library now has more than 100 videos and counting, with at least two new videos being added every day.

If you’re interested in their live classes, unlimited pass holders ($75, limited to two classes per day) will also have access to the on-demand workout video library.

2. Haus Athletics

Website: https://hausinteractive.vhx.tv/ Price: $30/month or $288/year ($24/month) Workouts offered: Cardio, circuit, HIIT

Miss your high-energy workouts but can’t get into the mood at home? Haus Athletic’s library of classes will bring the uplifting group workout experience to you. With energetic music, neon lights and an encouraging instructor, you’ll be able to pull through the 10- to 30-minute workouts.

3. BBounce X BeatX Online TV

Website: https://www.bbouncestudio.com/bbouncexbeatxonlinetv Price: $19.99/month Workouts offered: Cardio, circuit, HIIT

Miss bouncing on your rebounder during an action packed class at BBounce or killing intense circuit workouts with your friends at BeatX? Their instructors have recorded their classes so you can exercise with them virtually. The 45-minute classes will definitely give you a good sweat session.

There are also short videos if you want a quick pick-me-up such as a 5-minute core workout and a 12-minute HIIT workout.

4. Zoi Yoga

Website: https://www.zoiyoga.com/practiseonline Price: $9.90/week Workouts offered: Yoga, HIIT

Zoi Yoga has a huge variety of yoga classes to choose from if you sign up for their on-demand yoga classes. You’ll gain access to over 50 different classes including flow, core, hatha, yin yang and HIIT.

Studio owner and Shape Fit Girl 2018, Roxanne Gan (@roxannegan_), also created a 4-week yoga schedule if you want a more structured workout plan.

The weekly membership auto-renews every week but you can cancel at any time.

5. Warrior Studios SG

Photo: Warrior Studios/The Dodo Creations Photo: Warrior Studios/The Dodo Creations Website: https://www.warrior-studios.com/warrioronline Price: From $3.99/video or $40/month Workouts offered: Yoga, HIIT, mobility

Warrior Studios is a fairly new fitness studio in Singapore, but they’ve already gained lots of traction due to their popular teachers such as Melanie (@babymelly), Fizzy (@fizzyoga) and Maylis (@mayliscao).

Whether you want to nail your handstands, get sweaty, do a yoga flow, unwind with yin yoga, or improve your mobility, they have the class for you.

They started recording workouts since circuit breaker to create a video bank of on-demand classes which you can find on their website. You can subscribe for a monthly membership or rent individual workout videos (valid for two days from purchase).

6. Mushin Movement

Photo: Mushin Movement Photo: Mushin Movement Website: https://www.mushinmovement.com/virtual-classes.html Price: $10/day or $28/week Workouts offered: Handstands, calisthenics, stretch

If you love trying funky new arm balances, this is the studio for you. Their classes focus on calisthenics workouts (bodyweight exercises) that increase flexibility, improve mobility, add strength and hone your handstand skills.

On-demand workout videos will be available for a week after recording, and there will be a minimum of nine recorded classes in the on-demand workout video library at any time.

7. Ritual

Website: https://www.ritualgym.com/ Price: $12.99/month Workouts offered: Cardio, circuit, HIIT

Busy with work or have a jam-packed schedule? Ritual offers 20-minute HIIT classes so you don’t have any excuses. They’ve launched the Ritual Anywhere app that customises a daily workout according to your fitness profile and access to equipment.

Each exercise comes with a video demonstration, instructions, tips on proper form, as well as variations.

Fans of the app love the convenient built-in timer and a voice over by an instructor to motivate you through the workout.