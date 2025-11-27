Workers' Party slays with own take on The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

Although The Devil Wears Prada 2 won't hit theatres until next May, 20th Century Studios has already begun teasing us by releasing the film's first trailer on Nov 13.

And it appears our girl bosses over at Workers' Party are pretty hyped for the show because they've recreated the trailer themselves.

The Instagram reel posted by Sengkang MP Ting He Ru on Nov 25 opens with a woman wearing striking red heels walking towards an elevator.

This shot mirrors the trailer's clip featuring Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly and her crimson-studded heels.

It's soon revealed that the heels belong to Ting Ru, who is then joined in the lift by Aljunied MP Sylvia Lim.

As the elevator doors close, NCMP Eileen Chong, who represents Anne Hathaway's character Andrea Sachs, wedges a bright pink handbag between the doors to force them open.

After stepping into the lift, she turns to Ting Ru and greets her with a pointed: "Miranda."

Ting Ru fires back: "Took you long enough".

The video's caption "Walking into my male-dominated job ready to 'ruin the workplace'," is a likely nod to a recent New York Times opinion piece originally titled "Did women ruin the workplace?” which triggered an online debate.



The clip attracted a flurry of comments, with one saying “Serving the country…and the looks” and another adding that the social media person behind the idea deserves a raise.

The original 2006 American comedy-drama follows recent college graduate Andrea, who moves to New York City and lands a job as an assistant to Miranda, the ruthless editor-in-chief of one of the world's most influential fashion magazines.

Andrea soon realises that her dream job isn't as amazing as she had envisioned and she finds herself navigating impossible demands and making personal sacrifices, all while dealing with Miranda.

[[nid:662098]]

melissateo@asiaone.com