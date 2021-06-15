World Blood Donor Day: Digital initiatives to stay connected and do good

Today (June 14) is World Blood Donor Day , an international day which aims to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion.

In light of this, Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have launched a series of digital initiatives to recognise the crucial role played by blood donors while empowering Singaporeans to be better connected with SRC.

1. Blood Donor Hall of Fame

As part of SRC's efforts to reach a younger, more technologically-savvy audience amid the ongoing global pandemic, SRC has launched the Blood Donor Hall of Fame, which recognises and honours contributions of over 1,600 blood donors to the National Blood Programme.

According to Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of SRC, Singapore's population of blood donors has grown from more than 41,000 in 2001 to over 72,000 donors in 2020, representing a whopping 72 per cent increase over the last two decades.

2. Facebook Blood Donation

SRC and HSA have launched a Facebook Blood Donation feature, which will connect people who want to donate blood with opportunities to do so.

This feature empowers Singaporeans to stay connected with SRC for real-time information such as ad-hoc opportunities to donate blood so they can contribute to building a more stable and sufficient blood supply.

3. IG filter game, say hi to Blood Buddy and more

SRC has also rolled out several social media activations to engage with the public, including:

- An interactive Instagram ‘this or that’ filter game

- Themed sticker packs on Whatsapp and Telegram

- A themed Facebook profile frame

In addition, Blood Buddy, SRC's official blood donation mascot, now has his own IG account (@heybloodbuddy), where he'll be sharing bite-sized content and facts about blood donation.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.