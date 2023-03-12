World-class theme park rides, hotel rooms with mahjong tables: Genting Highlands is for everyone - here's why

Genting Highlands has undergone a facelift. Gone are the days when it was simply known as a casino destination or perhaps even a theme park with old-world charms.

If you haven't been to Genting Highlands in the last decade or so, this charming, misty 'town' is finally ready for you to make a world of your own.

Aside from newly opened hiking trails, you'll also be pleased to see revamped hotels and its brand-new outdoor theme park - SkyWorlds - which finally opened in 2022 after almost a decade due to multiple delays.

With a plethora of dining, entertainment, and retail options, this integrated space, also known as Resorts World Genting (RWG), is great for a quick getaway with your loved ones.

Family fun

PHOTO: AsiaOne

March school holidays are here, and if you're looking for a sweater-weather, budget-friendly destination, look no further than RWG.

Road trips are fun, but if you're looking for a quick getaway option, fly into one of Kuala Lumpur's two airports - Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Subang Airport - and hop on an e-hailing ride. An hour or two and you'll be enjoying the cool weather with your family.

Resorts World Awana is a good choice for families if you want some quiet time before hitting the theme parks. A standard room, which includes two queen-size beds, starts at RM200 (S$60) a night.

The view you wake up to at Resorts World Awana. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Food options are aplenty at Resorts World Awana, but when it's chilly, nothing beats hotpot. Some vegetables served at Awana Garden are even grown in-house. PHOTO: AsiaOne

If you manage to snag the school holiday super deal, it even comes with one SkyWorlds one-day ticket and a return trip on the Awana SkyWay cable car which goes all the way up to the highlands.

At SkyWorlds, nine themed areas based on Disney stories await you.

Revolving around movies like Ice Age and Rio, 26 rides and attractions are bound to entertain the whole family, but do note that most rides have a minimum height to ride.

Some attractions, including this Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice motion ride, have a minimum height to ride. PHOTO: AsiaOne

If you have toddlers with you, perhaps the CoComelon bus parade and inflatable playgrounds would entertain them better. Catch JJ and Cody at SkyAvenue's atrium till the end of March!

Frolic with friends

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Your vibe attracts your tribe, and if 24/7 entertainment options are your kinda thing, RWG is definitely right up your alley.

Douse yourself in luxury in the highlands with a room at Crockfords - Malaysia's only property with five stars from Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years.

Rooms start from RM1,400, but if you're planning to go all-out with your buddies, there are also villas (starting at RM10,000 per night) that come with auto mahjong tables, massage chairs, and even a small (but well-equipped) gym.

You probably won't have to even leave your room, but if you do want to venture around the property, the lounge and private casino (Crockfords hotel guests only) await you.

Look out for live music at the lounge or head to the private casino (on the right) for some fun and games. PHOTO: AsiaOne

A plethora of food options are available at a stone's throw away, but if you're heading to one of RWG's signature restaurants like Wolfgang’s Steakhouse or Burger & Lobster, do book early to avoid disappointment.

Escape with your partner

Show your competitive side at Vision City Video Games Park. PHOTO: RWG

Thrill-loving couples, if running around SkyWorld during the day wasn't enough for you, check out the video games park or the indoor theme park after.

Let your competitiveness shine through various rides and old-school arcade games.

Enjoy some nature time in this 130-million-year-old rainforest. PHOTO: RWG

If you're just looking to busk in the mountain fog and have some chill time, perhaps head over to Resorts World Awana to book a hiking trail with a guide in the day and enjoy some downtime with seafood, beer, and live bands at High Line Roof Top Market in the evening.

You could even take a ride on Awana SkyWay, disembark halfway to visit the serene Chin Swee Temple, have a cuppa at the beautiful Starbucks there, and head over to Genting Highlands Premium Outlet for some great deals.

Ready to make a world of your own at Genting Highlands?

