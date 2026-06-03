World Cup 2026: Where to watch live matches in Singapore

The Fifa World Cup 2026 opening match is fast approaching and those looking to kick off this season with a watch party might just be able to do so without breaking the bank.

Various locations around Singapore will be screening Fifa World Cup 2026 matches live for free or at an affordable price.

Here are some places where fans can gather to cheer their favourite team on.

Lau Pa Sat

The iconic hawker centre will be transformed into a lively late-night hub with matches being screened from June 12 to July 20 on two massive 130-inch screens.

At a selection of 24-hour food stalls, fans can also enjoy local hawker favourites as well as new additions, including items like Teochew porridge, chicken rice and dim sum.

Drinks will also be served around the clock, with the exception of alcoholic beverages from 3am to 6am.

McDonald's Marine Cove

McDonald's will also be joining in the World Cup festivities with a special Finals watch party at its Marine Cove outlet from 2am to 6am on July 20.

Attendees will be able to enjoy an unlimited Chicken McNuggets and French Fries buffet throughout the event.

To attend, fans can redeem tickets, up to five per person, via the McDonald's app using 5,000 MyM Reward points from 3pm on June 30. Slots are limited, so register early.

CHIJMES

CHIJMES will be screening World Cup matches from June 11 to July 20

The festivities will begin with an official inauguration watch party featuring cultural performances and live music alongside alfresco dining before the opening match is screened at the Main Lawn.

The event is done in partnership with the Mexican Embassy in Singapore, Singapore-Mexico Chamber of Commerce and tech giant Lenovo, and will be graced by the US Embassy and Canadian High Commission.

Subsequent matches will all be shown on giant 360-degree screens as well as large screens at basement one and the first floor of CHIJMES. There will be a myriad of F&B options and activities for all to enjoy as well.

Capitol Singapore

Over at Capitol Singapore, matches will be shown daily at the Arcade at Capitol Kempinski from 9am to 10pm at the Outdoor Plaza throughout the season.

Additionally, Capitol Bistro Bar Patisserie will extend its operating hours till 12 midnight and selected dining outlets will roll out special promotions.

Throughout the season, Capitol will also be hosting football-related activities for the public to enjoy.

Safra clubs

As part of Safra’s Football Bonanza, all of its clubhouses will be showing Fifa World Cup matches from June 12 to July 20 for free.

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Seating will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis and members can redeem a mini goodie bag sponsored by Tiger Balm when they check-in.

Screening schedules for each clubhouse and more information can be found on Safra’s website.

St3ps at Changi Airport T3

St3ps at Changi Airport Terminal 3 regularly screens football matches and movies free of charge.

It is air-conditioned and has beanbags as well as a variety of F&B options nearby which visitors can enjoy as they watch the matches.

Those interested to watch live screenings at St3ps can keep an eye on Changi Airport's website for the opening week schedule.

Harry's Boat Quay

Western restaurant and pub Harry's will be screening live matches at its Boat Quay outlet.

While it is not charging customers, they will be required to spend a minimum of $30 per guest before 6am and $15 per guest after 6am.

Fans can secure their seats and check the screening schedule on their website.

Chimichanga Vivocity

Screenings at Chimichanga Vivocity, while not free, are a great option for those looking to fill their bellies while watching a game.

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The restaurant will be showing the opening match between Mexico and South Africa at 3am on June 12, with tickets starting at $10.

ARFC Woodleigh

Football-centric lifestyle hub ARFC Woodleigh will be holding Fifa World Cup 2026 watch parties during the season.

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Formally known as Cafe Football Woodleigh, the sports bar concept has also hosted watch parties for the recent Premiere League.

Community clubs

Community clubs often screen key live matches for prominent football events. With Bishan community club showing the recent Premiere League, it is also likely to do the same for the Fifa World Cup 2026.

Interested residents can keep an eye on the People's Association and specific community clubs' social media for more details.

Our Tampines Hub

Similar to community clubs, Our Tampines Hub often screens football matches live at its Festive Plaza. The open-air venue has a large screen and seating.

Those who wish to watch the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2026 matches at Our Tampines Hub can keep an eye on its social media for more details.

Channel 5 and Mewatch

On Feb 5, Mediacorp announced that it had secured media rights for Fifa World Cup 2026 as well as Fifa tournaments from 2026 to 2028.

The national broadcaster will screen all 104 matches and official ceremonies of the global sporting event, with 28 of them being free-to-air on Mewatch.

They will be available without the need to log in or create an account, a Mediacorp spokesperson told The Straits Times.

The free-to-air matches include the opening match, 23 group stage games, the two semi-finals, third-place play-off and the final.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com