Avoiding traffic like your ex? These car-lite areas are made for you

Friday (June 5) marks World Environment Day, so this is a great time to ditch your car and explore our neighbourhoods on foot.

Did you know that there are several areas in Singapore designated as “car-lite” zones?

These areas prioritise pedestrians and cyclists, aiming for fewer cars on the road — all part of the government's commitment to reducing our nation's carbon footprint and promoting a more sustainable transportation system.

Btw "car-lite" doesn't mean "car-free”.

The intention isn't to get rid of cars altogether, but rather to reshape infrastructure with a focus on people.

Fewer parking lots here means more room for public facilities and green spaces.

Parking will be primarily reserved for residents in the area, ensuring convenience while encouraging alternative modes of transportation.

Curious about these car-lite areas? Here are nine we explored.

1. Springleaf

Springleaf is best known for its crispy prata, but besides the makan, it has its own MRT station with ample parking for bicycles next to the MRT. It’s also home to the quiet and tranquil Springleaf Nature Park — paktor idea this weekend?

2. Marina South

IYKYK: Before Gardens by the Bay and Marina Barrage were built, this car-lite area at Marina South used to have all-you-can-eat steamboat restaurants, a bowling alley, and 24-hour arcade.

Soon, there will be residential homes, and a new MRT stop called Marina South that will open once the surrounding area has been developed.

3. one-north

Offering a glimpse into the future, one-north showcases the potential of designated car-lite areas.

Comprising eight distinctive sub-zones, it is connected by pedestrian walkways and feeder buses, embodying a forward-thinking car-lite urban design.

4. Pearl’s Hill

Pearl's Hill is one of the smallest car-lite areas, but the best place for a good time. You will want to jio bae to 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace here, an independent art enclave.

There's a variety of cool workshops to sign up for, plus a spot to chill over drinks and tacos at Kult Yard.

5. Bayshore

Located next to East Coast Park, this future car-lite area will be called Bayshore Main Street.

There will be a new linear park alongside the existing row of residential developments and future homes.

6. Jurong Lake District

Set to be the crown jewel of Jurong East, Jurong Lake District is the future CBD away from the city will see more offices, community facilities, an improved Jurong Lake Gardens, a new Jurong Region Line station, and an integrated transport hub.

7. Tanjong Rhu

At Tanjong Rhu (aka “CAT 100” for concertgoers), residents prefer to walk or cycle to get from place to place.

With stunning waterfront views, it’s easy to see why. There is ongoing construction here to widen the footpaths and enhance the pedestrian experience.

8. Woodlands Central

This up-and-coming car-lite district at Woodlands Central already has two MRT lines.

With the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System in end-2026, Woodlands Central is set to offer seamless travel across the Causeway.

9. Punggol Digital District

Singapore’s newest smart district, Punggol Digital District blends innovation, green spaces, and a super car-lite design into one futuristic ‘hood.

It’s home to businesses in cybersecurity, AI, and smart city tech, and even has a new Singapore Institute of Technology campus that works hand-in-hand with these industries.

Bonus: You’ll find chill community spaces, eateries, and shops nestled within Green Mark Platinum buildings.

Future "car-lite" areas in development

Jurong Innovation District

Kampong Bugis

Woodlands North

Ulu Pandan

Mount Pleasant

Tengah Keppel Club

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This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.