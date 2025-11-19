Go on a day cruise or stay for the night: World Legacy to set sail from Singapore on Dec 18

Ever wanted to go on a cruise without committing to an overnight stay? You'll be able to do so next month.

The new World Legacy cruise offers guests the flexibility to choose between visiting the ship for a few hours and extending their stay to an overnight or a three-day, two-night stay, World Cruises said in a press release on Nov 18.

This is unlike most cruise trips, where guests typically need to commit to a minimum of one night's stay, depending on the cruise schedule.

Passengers will be able to board and disembark the ship via a pickup system, with ferries departing from Singapore Cruise Centre and JB's Puteri Harbour Cruise Centre at various times throughout the day.

Apart from daily ferry transfers, World Legacy will also make port calls every Friday at Harbourfront Centre, allowing guests to board the ship from Singapore without a ferry transfer.

Preview voyages start on Dec 18, with embarkation via a dedicated ferry transfer from the Singapore Cruise Centre at HarbourFront Centre.

"World Legacy was built for those who crave a quick escape without the constraints of a traditional holiday. We wanted to create an experience where guests can enjoy the best of nightlife, dining, and entertainment, all on their own terms," said Martin Blanar, vice president of the brand's hotel operations.

"You can come aboard, unwind, indulge, and even party through the night, then disembark whenever you wish. In a time when the cost of a night out keeps climbing, we offer a refreshing, duty-free alternative. This is a place to disconnect from the grid, recharge, and simply have a good time."

Relax in the day, party at night

Guests will find plenty to do as the ship offers different activities throughout the day.

When the sun is up, cruisers can enjoy wellness activities such as spa services. And when night falls, they can let loose with a couple of drinks and live music.

There is Clubhouse 88, a sports bar featuring live screenings of international sporting events, a curated bar menu, and themed nights.

Illusion Bar, the cruise's theatrical speakeasy, offers thematic cocktails and an immersive experience that blends mixology with entertainment.

Guests can also head over to Legacy Theatre, which hosts world-class performances by renowned singers from across Asia in an intimate livehouse setting.

Other experiences onboard include a kids' arcade and private karaoke suites.

Come 2026, guests will be able to catch panoramic sea views of the Straits on the Sunset Deck.

It will host activities throughout the day, ranging from morning wellness, golden hour music and drinks to nightlong open-air entertainment. The deck will also double up as a space for private events.

Foodies will be glad to know that there are multiple options onboard to satisfy their cravings.

Like most cruise ships, World Legacy has an international buffet called Legacy Buffet, where cruisers can indulge in a variety of cuisines.

There is also Uncle Wu Cafe, an Asian-inspired eatery that provides casual meals around the clock.

For a more refined dining experience, guests can head over to Orchid Pavilion, which serves traditional Chinese dishes.

Cabins for all kinds of cruisers

World Legacy has around 300 cabins offering a variety of room options, ranging from cosy two-pax cabins to larger family cabins that can accommodate a family of three to four.

Those seeking a more luxurious experience can opt for VIP suites.

Cabin rates for a three-day, two-night stay on World Legacy start at $128 for a Standard 2 Single Interior room.

As for the ferry, a round-trip ticket for adults costs $58 online and $78 walk-in, $38 online and $58 walk-in for senior citizens aged 60 and above, and $10 online and $20 walk-in for children aged 12 and below.

All ferry tickets include port and local taxes, non-halal meals on Deck 3, as well as a luggage allowance of one hand carry bag (7kg) and one check-in luggage (20kg) per guest.

A ferry ticket also allows a guest to stay on board the ship for up to 20 hours without a cabin. Extension fees apply.

To mark its launch, the cruise is introducing a promotional package at $89 per person (two-to-go) for a three-day, two-night stay. This package includes ferry transfers, buffet breakfast, and full-day meals on Deck 3.

[[nid:712295]]

melissateo@asiaone.com