World Pasta Day: Faster enjoy these pasta deals here!

I love pasta.

There are just so many different kinds, from linguine and tagliatelle, to penne and tortellini. And let’s not forget the endless pasta-bilities in the sauce department!

Conventional marinara and carbonara are safe bets, but I’ve tried unusual variations like squid ink and salted egg too.

Despite being a huge pasta fanatic, even I didn’t know that Oct 25 is World Pasta Day. On Oct 25, 1995, delegations from around the world gathered at the World Pasta Congress to discuss everything about pasta - no, I’m not pulling your leg.

There’s no better reason to set aside an entire day to enjoy glorious pasta than this upcoming Sunday.

To help you to make the best of World Pasta Day, we scoured the web to find you the best pasta lobangs in Singapore valid on Oct 25 - and beyond!

To infinity… and Burpple Beyond

Zafferano Italian Restaurant, Collyer Quay

Let’s begin with an atas 3-course meal at Zafferano. With a Burpple Beyond membership (which costs $49 per year), you’ll get two ‘Special Set Menu’ for the price of one at $98++.

Their special set menu does rotate each month, with the current menu offering a house-made tagliolini pasta with half Canadian lobster.

It’s the perfect reason to bring that special someone with you for a romantic Italian dinner date.

For HSBC cardholders, the HSBC Entertainer app

Trattoria La Vita, Clarke Quay

If you have a HSBC card but have yet to discover the wonders of the HSBC Entertainer app (a toned-down version of the regular Entertainer app, but still with plenty of deals!), be sure to download the app to get access to myriad 1-for-1 offers! Trattoria La Vita is one of those undiscovered gems in the HSBC Entertainer app.

While the restaurant offers your typical homely Italian pasta with the likes of lasagna, pappardelle and gnocchi, the chef also specialises in Japanese-Italian fusion such as this mouth-watering Hokkaido Scallop Spaghetti with Myoga Tobiko Wasabi.

Prices are also very affordable, in the range of $17 to $28 per dish.

SAFRA members get pasta all year round

Jamie’s Italian and Pastamania

SAFRA members need not wait until World Pasta Day, but it’s the best excuse to go enjoy 20 per cent off at Jamie’s Italian at the Forum, Orchard Road.

At Jamie’s, try their famous Prawn Linguine, but you can’t go wrong with any of the other choices as their pasta is made fresh in-store.

If you’re lazy to travel, I’m sure there’s a PastaMania nearby; SAFRA members also get 10 per cent discount at PastaMania (with minimum $20 spend).

Both these discounts are available all year, except for some public holidays. Check the terms and conditions before you make a reservation.

Dabao and laze at home with Foodpanda

Pasta Brava, Pastaria Abate, OSO Ristorante, and Lucca’s Trattoria

Got a good bottle of wine at home? Consider using the self-pick-up function on Foodpanda, which gives you a 15 per cent discount!

That’s a good deal considering how pricey pasta dishes can be. You get to savour delicious pasta from top-notch Italian restaurants at a discount from dine-in prices like Pasta Brava, Pastaria Abate, OSO Ristorante, and Lucca’s Trattoria.

For those who own multiple credit cards

Burlamacco Ristorante, Basilico, La Nonna, and Prego

One of the great things about owning multiple credit cards is the food discounts (as long as you remember to pay your bills on time).

Mastercard holders currently enjoy a 15 per cent discount off the ala-carte food menu from 20 leading Italian restaurants in Singapore, which includes the likes of Burlamacco Ristorante, Basilico, and La Nonna.

The famous Prego at Swissotel is also running a promotion of 50 per cent off for Amex Platinum cardholders, 25 per cent off for OCBC, and 20 per cent off for HSBC, Citibank, DBS and Maybank.

The Eatigo app, if you don’t mind eating at odd hours

Pastamania, AMANO, and Rosso Vino

If you’re not fussy about your mealtimes, and don’t have a specific place in mind to makan aside from a need to fulfill your pasta cravings, then download the Eatigo app.

It’s a reservation app that gives you discounts depending on your dine-in time. The more off-peak your selected time is, the larger the discount you get. Examples of good pasta deals we managed to unearth using the app include:

PastaMania (various outlets): 40-50 per cent off if your reservation time is between 3:00-4:00pm

AMANO, Bukit Timah: 50 per cent off if your reservation time is 3:30 or 4:00 pm

Rosso Vino, Robertson Quay: 50 per cent off if your reservation time is between 3:00-4:30pm

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.