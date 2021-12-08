The world’s 50 best bars 2021: Connaught Bar takes top spot, Jigger & Pony is Singapore’s best bar

Announced 8.30pm GMT on Dec 7 in London (4.30am, Singapore), the 13th edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was particularly rambunctious. Not surprising when folks from all over the world — responsible for serving good vibes and even better drinks — are gathered together for the first time since 2019.

The ceremony saw London establishments Connaught Bar, Tayēr + Elementary, and Barcelona’s Paradiso (up from #19 in 2020) taking the podium spots, with veterans The Clumsies in Athens and Florería Atlántico of Bueno Aires rounding up the top five.

Asia scored 16 spots on the list this year, one more bar up from last, with Hong Kong’s agave temple Coa taking home the best in Asia at number seven. Singapore has done extremely well with six bars, compared to four in 2020 and more than any other city, overtaking London and New York as the cocktail capital of the world.

At number nine, Jigger & Pony defends its position in Singapore whilst Manhattan and Atlas follow at number 15 and number 16 respectively. Congratulations to Tippling Club for re-entering the list at number 43, and cracking the list for the first time, Keong Saik darling No Sleep Club (number 26) and MO Bar (number 36)!

Speaking of new entries, there’s a whopping number of 18 new bars this year — a testament to the thriving industry despite the past two years.

Highlights include speakeasy Hanky Panky (number 12) in Mexico City, which won the Highest New Entry award, 106 year-old Milan establishment Camparino in Galleria (number 27), New Delhi’s Sidecar (number 47) — the first Indian bar on the list since 2010 — and hotel bar Darkside (number 49), located within the gorgeous Rosewood Hong Kong.

For the full list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, see below. Venues in bold indicate that the venues are in Asia.

1. Connaught Bar, London, UK (Best Bar in Europe)

2. Tayer + Elementary, London, UK

3. Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain

4. The Clumsies, Athens, Greece

5. Floreria Atlantico, Bueno Aires (Best Bar in South America)

6. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City, Mexico (Best Bar in North America)

7. Coa, Hong Kong (Best Bar in Asia)

8. El Copitas, St. Petersburg, Russia

9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

10. Katana Kitten, New York, USA

11. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain

12. Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico (New, Highest New Entry)

13. Insider Bar, Moscow, Russia (New, Best New Opening)

14. Baba Au Rhum, Athens, Greece

15. Manhattan, Singapore

16. Atlas, Singapore

17. Zuma, Dubai, UAE (Best Bar in Middle East & Africa)

18. The SG Club, Tokyo, Japan

19. Drink Kong, Rome, Italy

20. 1930, Milan, Italy

21. Presidente, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Highest Climber)

22. Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia (Best Bar in Australasia)

23. Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia

24. Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain (Art of Hospitality Award)

25. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City (New)

26. No Sleep Club, Singapore (New)

27. Camparino in Galleria, Milan, Italy (New)

28. Café La Trova, Miami, USA (New)

29. Little Red Door, Paris, France

30. Dante, New York, USA

31. Kwānt, London, UK

32. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan

33. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina (New)

34. Attaboy, New York, USA (Legend of the List)

35. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden (New)

36. MO Bar, Singapore (New)

37. SIPS, Barcelona, Spain (New)

38. Baltra Bar, Mexico City, Mexico (New)

39. Sober Company, Shanghai, China

40. Tjoget, Stockholm, Sweden

41. EPIC, Shanghai, China (New)

42. Charles H., Seoul, South Korea

43. Tippling Club, Singapore (Re-entry)

44. Above Board, Melbourne, Sydney (new)

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE (New)

46. RE, Sydney, Australia (New, Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award)

47. Sidecar, New Delhi, India (New)

48. Union Trading Company, Shanghai, China (New)

49. Darkside, Hong Kong, China (New)

50. Quinary, Hong Kong, China (Re-entry)

