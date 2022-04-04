World Stray Animals Day: Giving unnoticed paw prints a second chance

It is almost impossible to verify the actual number of stray animals around the world, but you wouldn't be wrong if you guessed "hundreds of millions".

In fact, in a 2015 post on his website, Emmy-nominated dog trainer Cesar Millan claimed that "there are over 600 million stray animals all over the world that suffer lives of misery - starving, cold, sick, and abused".

"Anyone who knows my philosophy knows that I only like to support no-kill animal shelters because I can't stand the thought of euthanizing a dog simply because it's unwanted. But an even crueller form of euthanasia is what these animals face on the streets. Starving to death. Dying of untreated injury or disease. Dying painful deaths at the hands of cruel humans," writes Cesar.

"I think many people look at stray animals and see them as a nuisance. But these are actual living feeling beings that lead incredibly brutal and painful lives. And it’s largely because of things that we humans have done."

In light of World Stray Animals Day (April 4), we highlight some local organisations giving a voice - and a second chance - to the unnoticed paw prints of homeless animals in Singapore.

SOSD

The volunteer-run organisation, which used to be called Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD), is on a mission to "to eliminate cruelty and abandonment of animals, enhancing their welfare, and improve the lives of animals and humans, through rescue, education and advocacy".

Read more and watch a video about SOSD's co-founder and president Dr Siew Tuck Wah in our piece, "Aesthetic Doctor By Profession, Street Dog Rescuer By Calling".

How you can help:

Foster or adopt a dog here.

Fulfil SOSD's wish list (they need dog food, leashes, supplements etc.) here.

Sponsor a dog here.

Another way to stay updated with SOSD's efforts and rescues, and find opportunities to help: follow them on Facebook and Instagram. SOSD always appreciates another pair of helping hands - sign up to be a volunteer here.