World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2024 list: Steakhouse in Singapore ranks best in Asia, 38th worldwide

Steakhouses in Singapore aren't too difficult to come across.

But a quality steakhouse with international recognition might be a little more rare.

A list ranking steakhouses around the world was recently published by London-based media company Upper Cut Media House, deeming Singapore's Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse as the best steak restaurant in Asia.

The stylish Italian restaurant, located near Fort Canning Park, also came in at 38th place in a list of 101 steak restaurants worldwide.

Other representatives from Asia were few and far between, with Fireside (70th) and The Steak House (101st), both from Hong Kong, accompanying Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse on the list.

At the top of the bunch sits Argentina's Parrilla Don Julio.

The insanely popular restaurant in Buenos Aires has more than 14,000 Google reviews and, unsurprisingly, a one Michelin star to its name.

Rounding up the top three are Bodega El Capricho from Spain and Margaret from Australia.

Founded in 2018, this is Upper Cut Media House's fifth edition of ranking the world's best 101 steak restaurants.

Eight hundred and fifty steak restaurants are visited per year and roughly 256,000 air miles are covered in coming up with this exclusive list of magnificent steak restaurants.

While quality and selection of meat are important judging criteria, other factors such as the wine list, the meat expertise of the service crew and the interior of restaurant are also taken into account.

Swanky Italian dinner

'Bistecca' is Italian for steak, and Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse offers traditional Tuscan sharing steaks and authentic Italian cuisine.

The restaurant could be perfect for date night, whether diners opt for the outdoor deck or the dark intimate area indoors.

Expect candlelight dining, with a warmly lit ambiance reminiscent of a traditional Tuscan villa.

A signature menu item to look out for is the Fiorentina, or signature T-bone.

This 900g of meat ($198) is expertly grilled over a wood-fired flame in order to achieve a perfectly charred exterior while remaining tender inside.

There are numerous other signature and individual cuts, set to please even the most fickle of steak lovers.

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse also offers traditional Italian dishes such as Risotto ($36) and handmade pastas like Pomodoro ($26) and Fettuccine ($31).

