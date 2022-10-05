The world's 50 best bars 2022 results: Paradiso in Barcelona takes top spot, Jigger & Pony is best in Asia

A decade after the first World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in London in 2012, the most prestigious international list of the bar world returned last night to Barcelona‘s La Cúpula de las Arenas.

The host city is well deserving of the spotlight this year, with three bars in the top 10, including this year’s number No. 1 Paradiso, second runner-up SIPS, and Two Schmucks at No. 7. It marks the first year that the top spot has gone to a bar outside of the time-honoured cocktail capitals of London and New York.

PHOTO: Jigger & Pony, Singapore

Compared to last year, the number of Asian bars on the list have halved from 16 to eight, which is not surprising given the inbound travel restrictions on destinations like Hong Kong, Japan, China, and Taiwan during the voting period. Still Singapore‘s top dog, Jigger & Pony clinched the regional Best Bar in Asia award at No. 12.

The only other bar in the city state to make top 50 this year is Manhattan (No. 33), whilst new entries like Republic (No. 90) and Analogue (No. 65) made it to the extended 51-100 list alongside venues like Sago House (No. 51) and 28 HongKong Street (No. 55).

PHOTO: BKK Social Club, Bangkok

Across Asia, Bangkok and Hong Kong also see two bars apiece on the list; the former with BKK Social Club winning Best New Opening at No. 14 and a new entry in Tropic City (No. 24).

Four Seasons Hotels should be pleased with their showing with another bar – Argo in Hong Kong – making its debut at No. 28. Agave temple Coa sits at No. 17. New Delhi’s Sidecar (No. 26) and Bar Benfiddich (No. 48) in Tokyo round up the Asian winners.

2022 sees the rise of bars in Latin America. Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour, up two spots at No. 4, took home the Best Bar in North America again while Alquímico in Cartagena, Colombia at No. 10 (Best Bar in South America) with its co-founder Jean Trinh winning the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award. Hanky Panky (No. 13) is the first Latin American bar to snag the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as well.

ALSO READ: Asia's top 50 bars (2022): Hong Kong's COA retains its top spot, Singapore bars secure 11 spots

Collectively, bars in London and New York still make up a solid 20 per cent of the list. Tayēr + Elementary retains its podium position of No. 2 though last year’s No. 1 Connaught Bar dropped eight spots.

PHOTO: Alquímico, Cartagena

The Big Apple sees this year’s highest climber in Double Chicken Please (No. 6) and the re-entry of the OG Employees Only at No. 47. Another trend worth noting at World’s 50 Best Bars this year is the debut of European cities, such as Florence with Locale Firenze ringing in at No. 39, Lisbon (Red Frog, No. 40), and the south Italian city of Naples with L’Antiquario (No. 46).

PHOTO: Double Chicken Please, New York

For the full list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, see below. Venues in bold indicate that the venues are in Asia. Click here to see the bars on 2022’s extended list.

1. Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain (Best Bar in Europe)

2. Tayēr + Elementary, London, UK

3. SIPS, Barcelona, Spain (Highest Climber)

4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City, Mexico (Best Bar in North America)

5. Little Red Door, Paris, France (Ketel One Sustainable Award)

6. Double Chicken Please, New York, USA (Highest New Entry)

7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain

8. Connaught Bar, London, UK

9. Katana Kitten, New York, USA

10. Alquimico, Cartagena, Columbia (Best Bar in South America)

11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City, Mexico

12. Jigger & Pony, Singapore (Best Bar in Asia)

13. Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico

14. BKK Social Club, Bangkok, Thailand (Best New Opening)

15. Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain

16. Drink Kong, Rome, Italy

17. Coa, Hong Kong

18. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19. The Clumsies, Athens, Greece

20. Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece

21. Café La Trova, Miami, USA

22. Attaboy, New York, USA

23. Satan’s Whiskers, London, UK (NEW)

24. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand (NEW)

25. Kumiko, Chicago, USA (NEW)

26. Sidecar, New Delhi, India

27. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina

28. Argo, Hong Kong (NEW)

29. Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia (Best Bar in Australasia)

30. Swift, London, UK (Re-entry)

31. Line, Athens, Greece (NEW)

32. Baltra Bar, Mexico City, Mexico

33. Manhattan, Singapore

34. Overstory, New York, USA (NEW)

35. 1930, Milan, Italy

36. Dante, New York, USA

37. A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London, UK (NEW)

38. Zuma, Dubai, UAE (Best Bar in Middle East & Africa)

39. Locale Firenze, Florence, Italy (NEW)

40. Red Frog, Lisbon, Portugal (NEW)

41. Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia

42. Cochinchina, Buenos Aires, Argentina (NEW)

43. Himkok, Oslo, Norway (Re-entry)

44. Carnaval, Lima, Peru (Re-entry)

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE

46. L’Antiquario, Naples, Italy (NEW)

47. Employees Only, New York (Re-entry)

48. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo, Japan

49. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden

50. Bulgari Bar, Dubai, UAE

This article was first published in City Nomads.