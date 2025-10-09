World's 50 Best Bars 2025: 2 Singapore bars make the list, with Jigger & Pony in top 10

Just after clinching the No.3 spot for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 in July, Jigger & Pony has done it once again — ranking in the top 10 list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025.
During the live awards ceremony held in Hong Kong on Wednesday (Oct 8), it was announced that the popular local watering hole came in at No.9.
The only other Singapore establishment to make the list is Nutmeg & Clove, which came in at No.50.
In the extended 51 to 100 list, only one other local bar was named — Native at No.84.
Hong Kong's Bar Leone has been crowned the World's Best Bar in 2025, marking the first time a bar in Asia has come in at No.1.
Bar Leone also topped the list for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025.
At No.2 is Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City and at No.3 and No.4 are Sips and Paradiso respectively, both of which hail from Barcelona.
Coming in at No.5 is Tayer + Elementary from London.
Other Asia bars that were placed are Bar Us from Bangkok at No.15, Zest from Seoul at No.16, Bar Benfiddich from Tokyo at No.18, and Hope & Sesame from Guangzhou at No.29.
These are the winners of the World's 50 Best Bars 2025.
1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong
2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
3. Sips, Barcelona
4. Paradiso, Barcelona
5. Tayer + Elementary, London
6. Connaught Bar, London
7. Moebius Milano, Milan
8. Line, Athen
9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
10. Tres Monos Buenos Aires
11. Alquimico, Cartagena
12. Super Bueno, New York
13. Lady Bee, Lima
14. Himkok, Oslo
15. Bar Us, Bangkok
16. Zest, Seoul
17. Bar Nouveau, Paris
18. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
19. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne
20. The Cambridge Public House, Paris
21. Satan’s Whiskers, London
22. Locale Firenze, Florence
23. Tlecan, Mexico City
24. Tan Tan, Sao Paulo
25. Mirror Bar, Bratislava
26. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
27. Baba au Rum, Athens
28. Nouvelle Vague, Tirana
29. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
30. Danico, Paris
31. Scarfes Bar, London
32. Svanen, Oslo
33. Sastrería Martinez, Lima
34. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
35. Roda Huset, Stockholm
36. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai
37. Salmon Guru, Madrid
38. Coa, Hong Kong
39. Sip & Guzzle, New York
40. Drink Kong, Rome
41. Double Chicken Please, New York
42. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
43. 1930, Milan
44. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
45. Virtu, Tokyo
46. Overstory, New York
47. The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens
48. The Bellwood, Tokyo
49. BKK Social Club, Bangkok
50. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
The full list of the World's 50 Best Bars 2025 is also available on the World's 50 Best website.
