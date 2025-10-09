World's 50 Best Bars 2025: 2 Singapore bars make the list, with Jigger & Pony in top 10

Just after clinching the No.3 spot for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 in July, Jigger & Pony has done it once again — ranking in the top 10 list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025.

During the live awards ceremony held in Hong Kong on Wednesday (Oct 8), it was announced that the popular local watering hole came in at No.9.

The only other Singapore establishment to make the list is Nutmeg & Clove, which came in at No.50.

In the extended 51 to 100 list, only one other local bar was named — Native at No.84.

Hong Kong's Bar Leone has been crowned the World's Best Bar in 2025, marking the first time a bar in Asia has come in at No.1.

Bar Leone also topped the list for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025.

At No.2 is Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City and at No.3 and No.4 are Sips and Paradiso respectively, both of which hail from Barcelona.

Coming in at No.5 is Tayer + Elementary from London.

Other Asia bars that were placed are Bar Us from Bangkok at No.15, Zest from Seoul at No.16, Bar Benfiddich from Tokyo at No.18, and Hope & Sesame from Guangzhou at No.29.

These are the winners of the World's 50 Best Bars 2025.

1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong

2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

3. Sips, Barcelona

4. Paradiso, Barcelona

5. Tayer + Elementary, London

6. Connaught Bar, London

7. Moebius Milano, Milan

8. Line, Athen

9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

10. Tres Monos Buenos Aires

11. Alquimico, Cartagena

12. Super Bueno, New York

13. Lady Bee, Lima

14. Himkok, Oslo

15. Bar Us, Bangkok

16. Zest, Seoul

17. Bar Nouveau, Paris

18. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

19. Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne

20. The Cambridge Public House, Paris

21. Satan’s Whiskers, London

22. Locale Firenze, Florence

23. Tlecan, Mexico City

24. Tan Tan, Sao Paulo

25. Mirror Bar, Bratislava

26. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

27. Baba au Rum, Athens

28. Nouvelle Vague, Tirana

29. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou

30. Danico, Paris

31. Scarfes Bar, London

32. Svanen, Oslo

33. Sastrería Martinez, Lima

34. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh

35. Roda Huset, Stockholm

36. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai

37. Salmon Guru, Madrid

38. Coa, Hong Kong

39. Sip & Guzzle, New York

40. Drink Kong, Rome

41. Double Chicken Please, New York

42. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

43. 1930, Milan

44. Jewel of the South, New Orleans

45. Virtu, Tokyo

46. Overstory, New York

47. The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens

48. The Bellwood, Tokyo

49. BKK Social Club, Bangkok

50. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

The full list of the World's 50 Best Bars 2025 is also available on the World's 50 Best website.

melissateo@asiaone.com