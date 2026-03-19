World's Best Airlines 2026: SIA ranks 3rd, Scoot ranks 5th in respective categories

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has earned yet another accolade, clinching third place in the World's Best Full-Service Airlines for 2026.

Doha's Qatar Airways took the crown, followed by Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific in second.

The rankings were released by aviation safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com on Wednesday (March 18).

In 2025, the national carrier ranked fifth on the list.

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SIA also kept its top spot for World's Best First Class 2026, with its in-flight dining Book the Cook cited as a "standout feature".

At the same time, SIA's subsidiary Scoot ranked fifth on the World's Best Low-Cost Carriers for 2026 list, after ranking eighth in the previous year.

Hong Kong's HK Express topped the list, while Australia's Jetstar and Malaysia's AirAsia Group came in second and third.

According to AirlineRatings.com, the World's Best Airlines list focuses on in-flight product and passenger experience, and rankings are based on "measurable onboard criteria rather than public opinion or voting".

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carol.ong@asiaone.com