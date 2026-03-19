Changi Airport named World's Best Airport for the 14th time

Changi Airport has done it yet again.

It has been named the World's Best Airport in Skytrax's 2026 World Airport Awards held in London on Wednesday (March 18).

This is Changi Airport's 14th time winning the title — a record for the awards that began in 2000.

Changi Airport was also named the Best Airport in Asia alongside titles such as World's Best Airport Dining, World's Best Airport in the 60-70 million passenger category and World's Best Airport Immigration Service, said UK-based consultancy Skytrax.

Additionally, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport snatched up the World's Best Airport Hotel and Best Airport Hotel in Asia titles for the 11th consecutive year.

South Korea's Incheon International Airport came second in the World's Best Airport rankings this year, followed by Japan's Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) in third place.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards were handed out based on a survey conducted from August 2025 to February 2026 with over 100 nationalities of airport customers.

The survey evaluated customers' experience across airport service, check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration as well as departure at the gate.

AsiaOne has contacted Changi Airport Group for more information.

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Prominent contender Hamad International Airport was notably absent from this year's awards.

In a statement on Tuesday (March 17), the airport in Qatar confirmed that it would be withdrawing from all external exhibitions, conferences, industry events, activations, and awards programmes during this period.

This includes a formal withdrawal from the PTE World 2026 in London and the World Airport Awards 2026, it added.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers, our staff, and their families is, and remains, our absolute priority. We thank the aviation community for its understanding," the airport said.

Qatar and other countries in the Middle East are facing retaliatory strikes by Iran in its war with the United States and Israel.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com