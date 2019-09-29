World's best bartender 2019 is a Singapore-based Korean woman

Bannie Kang, a South Korean mixologist who slings cocktails in Singapore, has been crowned the world's best bartender 2019 at a major international competition hosted by booze giant Diageo.

At the 11th annual Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year competition, Kang outshook and outstirred 52 bartenders from around the world in the final round of heats that took place across four days in the Netherlands and Scotland.

In Singapore, Kang is the head bartender of Anti:Dote bar at the Fairmont Singapore, which specializes in progressive, modern cocktails made with housemade bitters, homegrown herbs and flowers, premium spirits and flavored sodas.

Throughout the competition, finalists were challenged to concoct environmentally-friendly drinks "with a sense of community at their core" and to create cocktails using a mystery box of ingredients and bar tools.

Put a hand in the air for the winner, the amazing Bannie Kang 🏆 Hailing from Singapore she’s lit up the competition with electric energy, winning two challenges before taking the grand prize. Presenting the World Class Bartender of the Year 2019 🔥 #WorldClass2019 pic.twitter.com/RVfVhoxvvA — World Class (@WorldClass) September 26, 2019

Competitors were also challenged to create a series of cocktails using the single malt The Singleton, Tanqueray No. Ten and Johnnie Walker.

For the next year, Kang will serve as global ambassador for Diageo's Reserve brands, travelling the world and judging World Class national heats.