World's best bartender 2019 is a Singapore-based Korean woman

PHOTO: Instagram/Bannie_K
AFP

Bannie Kang, a South Korean mixologist who slings cocktails in Singapore, has been crowned the world's best bartender 2019 at a major international competition hosted by booze giant Diageo.

At the 11th annual Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year competition, Kang outshook and outstirred 52 bartenders from around the world in the final round of heats that took place across four days in the Netherlands and Scotland.

In Singapore, Kang is the head bartender of Anti:Dote bar at the Fairmont Singapore, which specializes in progressive, modern cocktails made with housemade bitters, homegrown herbs and flowers, premium spirits and flavored sodas.

Throughout the competition, finalists were challenged to concoct environmentally-friendly drinks "with a sense of community at their core" and to create cocktails using a mystery box of ingredients and bar tools.

Competitors were also challenged to create a series of cocktails using the single malt The Singleton, Tanqueray No. Ten and Johnnie Walker.

For the next year, Kang will serve as global ambassador for Diageo's Reserve brands, travelling the world and judging World Class national heats.

More about
Bars and Clubs Awards and prizes

TRENDING

The most popular Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix on weekends
The most popular Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix on weekends
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
&#039;I did what anyone would have done&#039;: Bus driver who put out fire in lorry in Tuas
'I did what anyone would have done': Bus driver who put out fire in lorry in Tuas
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on AYE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on AYE
For Thailand&#039;s &#039;pretties&#039;, wages high, but also risk
For Thailand's 'pretties', wages high, but also risk
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Cleaner fined $2,200 for disposing coffin into Kallang River: NEA
Cleaner fined $2,200 for disposing coffin into Kallang River: NEA
Mum&#039;s guilt story: My 3-year-old son weighed 75kg
Mum's guilt story: My 3-year-old son weighed 75kg
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Thai actor hangs himself in Bangkok apartment
Thai actor hangs himself in Bangkok apartment

LIFESTYLE

Eating out with toddler: 10 ways to get him to behave without tablets and phones
Eating out with toddler: 10 ways to get him to behave without tablets and phones
TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas

Home Works

7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore&#039;s Northeast region
Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore's Northeast region
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend

SERVICES