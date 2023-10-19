Worries, uncertainty and burnout: 23-year-old SAJC canteen stall owner to close shop, plans food giveaway to clear remaining stock

It's normal to see youths like Reuben Koh in a school setting.

However, instead of heading to the classrooms for lessons, the 23-year-old works hard in the kitchen, cooking food for hungry students and teachers.

He's done so in the canteen of St Andrew's Junior College since February this year.

But unfortunately, after nine months of hard work, he has decided to shutter his Thai food stall for good.

He announced the sad news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct 17), but did not share a specific date for the closure.

"It’s been weighing on my mind for some time. Have decided (with much reluctance and a lot of hesitation) that I will not continue next year," he wrote.

While he shared that he has "learnt a lot within this year" and made plenty of pleasant memories, he also revealed that the journey of operating his own stall has been a taxing one.

For instance, during prep work or in the midst of service, he has made "countless" mistakes.

Some of these have led to him wasting money too.

"It has also been a road of constant worry, of uncertainty, of mental and physical burnout, and more," he shared frankly.

"Sad to let this go. But it’s time to move on. Whatever I do from here on, I know I’ll take everything I've learnt from building up all I've done so far."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyfxKwvypo4/?img_index=1[/embed]

While Reuben doesn't regret the choices he has made, he feels that he could have done things differently with all the knowledge he had gained till now.

In the meantime, Reuben will still be cooking and is open to doing bentos and catering orders.

He also plans to return to the kitchen workforce until he has another opportunity to chase his dream of owning his own eatery.

What happens to his remaining food and equipment?

Reuben is currently in the midst of organising a food giveaway with his remaining food stock.

In an Instagram story on Thursday (Oct 19), he shared that this will tentatively be held on Sunday (Oct 22) at Compassvale Lane, Sengkang, as he is still in the midst of reaching out to Compassvale RC to see if they can provide a space.

Interested parties can self-collect the items from 5pm to 5.30pm onwards.

"Will likely be an unmanned booth or table space, so self-service. Hope everyone will treat the food respectfully. Just take what you need or require," he wrote.

Items available are the chicken mince and beef mince, which both come with vegetables, rice, and either an egg or fried wantons.

Reuben will also label the food boxes to differentiate the beef and chicken options so that those who with specific dietary restrictions won't choose the wrong item.

If you're an F&B owner who needs equipment for your kitchen, you can also purchase these from Reuben, who has announced his intention to sell his appliances before he vacates the premises.

AsiaOne has reached out to Reuben for more details.

ALSO READ: Young chef returns to his secondary school to whip up Western fusion fare

melissateo@asiaone.com