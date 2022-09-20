Worth the 2.5-hour wait or overhyped? Bak chor mee stall in Bedok sees snaking queues ahead of closure, netizens weigh in

Well-loved bak chor mee stall 58 Minced Meat Mee at New Upper Changi Road is closing down soon and it seems that its customers aren't ready to see it go.

With Sept 30 being the stall's final day of operations, members of the public are flocking down to have their final few bowls of bak chor mee. But is it worth the wait?

According to netizens and several food blogs, the owners of the stall are ready to call it a day after some 30 years.

According to one netizen, the owners are closing down the stall as they are retiring.

In a Facebook post on Sept 15, a different netizen also mentioned that there is "no heir to take over the business and the stall owners [are] getting older".

Since word has spread about the stall's permanent closure, the queues have quite simply been "insane", he added.

The morning of Sept 10 saw customers waiting in line for two and a half hours. This got the debate started. Is the food really worth the wait?

A number of netizens understood the affection many of these customers had for the stall as they too enjoy its bak chor mee.

"I will miss this, it's my favourite," one Instagram user said.

Another mentioned how 58 Minced Meat Mee "was so good" and added that they are sad to find out the stall is on its final lap.

Many others described the public's reaction as excessive and unnecessary, for what they claim to be a regular bowl of bak chor mee.





Maybe the best way to truly understand if it's worth the hype is to brave the queue.

But with Sept 30 approaching, it seems the queue is unlikely to get any shorter.

Address: 58 New Upper Changi Rd, #01-151, Singapore 461058

Opening hours: 6am - 2pm on Tuesday, Thursday and weekends

