'Worth the bucks': Man shares where to get hearty meal in town for under $5

Finding a cheap meal in Orchard can be like finding a needle in a haystack at times.

So if you're looking to fill your tummy with a plate of 'cai fan', or economy rice, while in the city centre, you can give Isle Cafe a try.

Located on the ground floor of Cuppage Plaza, a hearty meal at this food joint doesn't break the bank, as one Rick Hck shared on Can! Eat Hawker Food Facebook group on July 5.

His lunch — consisting of three vegetable dishes and one meat dish served alongside a large serving of rice with a helping of curry — only came up to $4.60.

Add $1.10 for a cup of kopi O, or black coffee, and Rick was feasting like a king in town.

PHOTO: Facebook/Rick Hck

His post gained traction on Facebook with over 475 likes and 178 comments at the time of writing.

Rick arrived early to munch on some food in order to avoid the busy lunch crowd.

"Hope you guys enjoy your meal here," he wrote.

In the comments section, some netizens were taken aback by the budget-friendly price.

"$4.60 for that quantity is worth the bucks," one Facebook user said.

A Tripadvisor reviewer gave their stamp of approval by calling Isle Cafe the "closest [to] heartland food and cheap prices one can find in the heart of Orchard".

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/Facebook/Rick Hck

Apart from economy rice, Isle Cafe also serves noodle dishes including lor mee and fishball noodles.

And if you want more affordable food options in town, here are a couple of other places to check out.

Far East Plaza's Puncak Best Noodles Halal Restaurant is known for its reasonably-priced set meals.

The sambal fish or beef meal with steamed rice are the the most expensive options at $7.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Greg's Small Bites

If you happen to be on the other end of Orchard Road, you can head to Singtel ComCentre canteen on Exeter Road.

You'll find gems aplenty such as the Malay economic rice stall's nasi padang to the $5.20 chicken chop at the Western stall.

ALSO READ: 9 places where you can get a full meal for less than $9 near Orchard MRT that's not the food court

amierul@asiaone.com