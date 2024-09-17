Worth the hype? I try the viral Knafeh chocolate bar from Dubai, selling for $59 a piece here

Regardless of your social media algorithm, one particular chocolate bar would have likely appeared on your Tiktok feed more than once.

Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier's series of uniquely flavoured chocolate bars has taken the internet by storm, with many setting their sights on the Can't Get Knafeh of It bar.

What makes it rather unique is the mix of crispy Knafeh (thus the pun), a traditional Arab dessert, with pistachio and tahini paste that encases the milk chocolate bar.

Even if you're not a chocolate connoisseur, chances are that there's one thing about this sweet treat that might pique your interest — its price.

200g of this chocolate will set you back a hefty $59 here.

Given its popularity, getting your hands on a Fix Dessert Chocolatier bar is actually quite a challenge.

They retail at The SGFR Store, a popular confectionery and beverage distributor in Singapore, though stocks are limited because of their exclusivity.

But we persisted, and finally have our hands on this sought-after Knafeh chocolate bar, so it's time for a taste test.

After all the failed attempts at finding this treat, let's just say that expectations were high.

Taste test

I'm a sucker for aesthetics so even before having my first bite, I was pleased with what I was presented with.

The top of the bar had orange and green edible paint and glitter artistically splattered on it, making it both a distinctive and visually appealing treat.

I appreciate that having these elements can really add to one's eating experience, so 10 out of 10 on visuals.

This only had me more excited to discover if the bar is worth all the hype.

Mindful of the cost of this one bar, I opted to take a tiny nibble of it first.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be rather underwhelming. It was basically a sweet chocolate bar.

So I figured that there isn't a very demure (or mindful, for that matter) way to enjoy this treat.

A more sizeable second bite allowed me to have a proper taste of the Knafeh filling, and I must say that it was quite an experience.

I have never had Knafeh presented to me in this form, and this was the star of the show.

Both creamy and crunchy, the contrast of textures in this filling was the winner for me. In fact, I actually enjoyed the Knafeh filling more than the chocolate itself.

By the end, I ended up avoiding the chocolate casing all together.

To be fair, I'm more of a dark chocolate kind of guy and I just found the chocolate itself to be a tad too sweet, on the verge of cloying even.

Steep price point

When word got out that there was a $59 chocolate bar in the office, many were interested to try it.

Those who already knew about this viral confectionery provided a quick review, with some feeling disappointed after having had a taste.

"It's just sweet. Also, probably needs some salt to balance it out," a colleague noted, adding that the chocolate bar is pretty "one dimensional".

Another co-worker, however, had an opposing view, claiming that it was a "nice" chocolate bar.

But as nice as it was to her, she did say it was not enough to justify paying $59.

This sentiment seemed to be common among other colleagues, who couldn't understand the thought of forking out such an amount for a single chocolate bar.

Some mentioned that they would rather spend the amount on a new PS5 game or toys.

One colleague eloquently said: "While it's very tasty with the nutty taste and crunchy bits, my unpolished palate can find something similar in Ferrero Rocher."

There you have it — when it comes to flavour, it's a bit of a mixed reaction from the folks at AsiaOne.

Practicality rules and despite the worldwide craze surrounding it, not too many will consider splurging $59 on a chocolate bar.

On to the next TikTok food trend, then.

amierul@asiaone.com