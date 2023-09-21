Worth it? Ghib Ojisan checks in to Marina Bay Sands' $1,750-a-night suite

In need of a staycation? If price isn't too much of an issue, this urban sanctuary might be to your liking.

YouTuber Ghib Ojisan recently had the opportunity to indulge himself in a staycation like no other.

Not only did he spend three nights at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), he managed to experience the five-star hotel's newest suite room — Sands Premier Suite, which can set one back up to $1,750 per night.

Ghib's excitement and anxiousness were palpable even before he stepped into this majestic room.

Down the hotel corridor, he mentioned that those who previously stayed in MBS would notice a difference.

"That's because Marina Bay Sands recently spent US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) to renovate a lot of the parts of the hotel," Ghib said.

The big reveal

"Wah, this is insane," Ghib blurted in Japanese as he entered the suite.

You know it's the real deal when someone resorts to their native tongue.

Could you blame him though? Ghib just walked into a hotel suite that's more than 1,000 sq ft.

For context, that's approximately the size of a 4-room HDB flat, according to finance website DollarsAndSense.

Inside a Sands Premier Suite's living room sits a cocktail bar and a dining area decked out with a marble table and leather chairs.

While most hotel rooms nowadays feature a television, not all of them are as eye-catching as the suite's 75-inch Samsung television.

It's hard to deny how grand and classy the room looks. Even the rubbish bin is made of leather, which left Ghib rather dumbfounded.

After taking a quick walk around the living room, he was keen on rummaging through the minibar.

It was filled to the brim with everything you could need as a hotel guest, whether it's instant noodles, potato chips, wines or tea.

However, do take note that not everything in the minibar is free.

Picking up the menu, Ghib read out that the cashew nuts cost $14 a packet. He simply let out a slight grin but we could all guess what he's thinking at that very moment.

Not your everyday toilet

"Oh my gosh, there's a walk-in wardrobe," Ghib said in shock.

He added that a walk-in wardrobe is rather unnecessary in a hotel room but his wife quickly cut him halfway through his next sentence.

"Very nice, can organise all your things lah," she said to her husband.

While some may be impressed by the Dyson hairdryer available in the walk-in wardrobe, Ghib seemed more interested in the bathroom slippers the room had to offer.

"Do I look rich now?" he asked his wife while modelling the slippers.

The couple was certainly having a good time exploring just the toilet alone and Ghib admitted that this was actually the "biggest" hotel toilet he's ever been in.

Maybe unsurprisingly, there are his and hers vanity counters.

The bathroom amenities, located at the sinks, bathtub and shower room, are from world-renowned luxury fashion brand Bulgari.

After taking a final walk around the room, all Ghib could muster in conclusion was, "quite crazy, right?"

If you're keen on giving this premium staycation a try, note that you'll have two room options — city view or garden view.

There is also a maximum of three guests per room, so why not invite that third-wheel friend of yours to be part of the fun?

