Worth it or not? Luke's Lobster Singapore

There are few sensations more shiok than biting into a buttery, briny lobster roll on a wintry morning in Shibuya, or on the first day of spring in New York. So how will the experience at home compare, now that we have our own Luke’s Lobster?

The famed East Village seafood shack will open its first Southeast Asian outpost on next week, on Sept 23, in Isetan Scotts. Enter through Shaw Centre, walk past the luxury beauty counters and the newly-opened Leckerbaer Café, and you’ll see Luke’s Lobster Singapore, located next to glass window overlooking ION Orchard and Tang Plaza.

The aesthetic feels, well – polished. The seaside-inspired décor offers a rustic touch, but make no mistake: If Luke’s Lobster in Manhattan is camping, then Luke’s Lobster Singapore is glamping.

You’ll get to enjoy your lobster roll in an airconditioned environment, amidst atas skincare – which sounds odd, but if you're a Japanophile, then isn’t so far removed from eating the same thing in the upscale alleys of Harajuku.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Once I posted about the media preview on Instagram, friends bombarded me with questions: “Worth it or not? Good or not?”

Of course, “worth it” and “good” are subjective. The signature Maine-style Lobster Roll is $25.50. It is fleshy and clean, drizzled with a bit of lemon butter and a special (secret) blend of seasoning, encased in a savoury griddled bun.

The flavour and texture are true to the roll’s Atlantic origins; no seasonal “mala editions” or salted egg sauce here.