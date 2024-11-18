Worth a visit? Resort in Philippines has 'world's largest chicken-shaped building', among other quirky features

If you're ever on the lookout for a unique place for your next vacation, maybe consider this resort in the town of Campuestohan in the Philippines?

The quirky Campuestohan Highland Resort houses an eye-catching landmark in the form of a chicken-shaped building.

At over 34m in height, 12m in width and 28m in length, the building has been awarded the title of the world's largest building in the shape of a chicken by the Guinness World Records.

In October, the resort announced its entry into the Guinness World Records book, along with photos of its founder Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan and his family posing in front of the giant building.

Ricardo told Guinness World Records that "creating the unthinkable" was the aim of this project and he was keen on making "something with a wow factor".

He added: "I feel proud and humbled at the same time. I'm proud to have put my province and my home country on Guinness World Records."

Apart from its impressive size, the chicken-shaped building is actually a functional hotel with 15 rooms and typical amenities you would expect.

Unconventional holiday resort

Ricardo's wife had bought the land on which Campuestohan Highland Resort now resides and the area was cleaned up in 2010, according to the Guinness World Records' website.

The building of the resort began from then, and visitors to Campuestohan Highland Resort will be pleased to know that it isn't all about one enormous chicken-shaped building.

According to the resort's Facebook page, the five-hectare resort includes a four-lane wave pool, 340m zip line and a sky bicycle.

The more adventurous visitors can enjoy activities such as horseback riding and rope course.

There's even a Jurassic-inspired playground, the Dino Park, if you're tired of the adrenaline-seeking activities the place has to offer.

The rooms aren't particularly ordinary either. Visitors have the option of teepee huts, King Kong-inspired rooms and log cabins.

According to the resort's website, its most expensive room is the Raphaella Windmill Presidential Suite.

This spacious room, for four, costs 15,000 pesos (S$342) a night.

