Would you buy a limited edition Porsche 911 Sport Classic for $1.5m?

Porsche Singapore has officially unveiled the new, retro-themed 911 Sport Classic today at the Mandala Club during its Curvistan On Roads event, and the car is estimated to cost around $1.5m with COE.

Only 1,250 vehicles will be made, and Porsche Singapore says that four units will be designated for the Singaporean market, with one car already registered on the road.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

The limited edition 911 only comes with rear-wheel drive and manual transmission, and the 3.7 litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine is currently the most powerful manual 911 model ever manufactured. The engine produces 550hp and 600Nm of torque, and it only takes 4.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100km/h, with a top speed of 315km/h.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

Externally, the 911 Sport Classic has a 1,900mm wide body, a double bubble roof, and a 'ducktail' spoiler originally seen on the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 made of ultra-light carbon and finished in a light sport grey paint with double stripes.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

The limited edition Sport Classic comes available in four exterior colours such as sports grey metallic, agate grey metallic, gentian blue metallic and black. You also get a gold-coloured Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur plaque on the front fenders which highlights the model's exclusivity.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

When you step inside the Sport Classic, you'll feel transported back to the 60s. Porsche utilised Pepita fabric for the interior seats and door panels, which was initially used in the 1965 original 911 model. The analogue rev counter is also kept traditional by utilising a needle, with the rest of the media controlled by a seven-inch (17.8cm) infotainment screen.

PHOTO: Carbuyer

This article was first published in CarBuyer.

