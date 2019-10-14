Would you say "I do" to a KFC or McDonald's wedding?

It's one thing to serve fast food at your wedding but what about taking your celebration to a fast food joint or having a fried chicken-themed wedding?

Earlier this month, KFC Australia announced that it was offering to organise and pay for the fried chicken-themed weddings of six Australian couples who plan to get hitched between November 2019 and May 2020.

"Over the years we have heard of some incredible proposals from fans taking place in our restaurants in Australia and around the world," Nikki Lawson, managing director at KFC Australia, said via a press release acquired by Fox News.

According to the website, this "once in a lifetime KFC experience comes complete with freshly cooked Kentucky Fried Chicken, decorations, a KFC themed celebrant and a photo booth to help capture all those finger lickin’ good memories."

Couples applying will also have to submit a 200-word essay on why they want a KFC wedding.

MORE OF A MCD'S FAN?

Selected McDonald's outlets in Hong Kong, which is apparently the only city in the world where you can host an official McDonald’s wedding party, have been offering wedding packages since 2011.