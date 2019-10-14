Would you say "I do" to a KFC or McDonald's wedding?

PHOTO: Instagram/blakeschultzphotography_
Michelle Lee
Her World Online

It's one thing to serve fast food at your wedding but what about taking your celebration to a fast food joint or having a fried chicken-themed wedding?

Earlier this month, KFC Australia announced that it was offering to organise and pay for the fried chicken-themed weddings of six Australian couples who plan to get hitched between November 2019 and May 2020.

"Over the years we have heard of some incredible proposals from fans taking place in our restaurants in Australia and around the world," Nikki Lawson, managing director at KFC Australia, said via a press release acquired by Fox News.

According to the website, this "once in a lifetime KFC experience comes complete with freshly cooked Kentucky Fried Chicken, decorations, a KFC themed celebrant and a photo booth to help capture all those finger lickin’ good memories."

Couples applying will also have to submit a 200-word essay on why they want a KFC wedding.

MORE OF A MCD'S FAN?

Selected McDonald's outlets in Hong Kong, which is apparently the only city in the world where you can host an official McDonald’s wedding party, have been offering wedding packages since 2011.

In an interview with CNBC in 2014, Jessica Lee, a spokesperson for McDonald’s, said: ‘We started the program because many customers tell us that McDonald’s is where they first started dating…McDonald’s is where their love stories grew.’

A Happiness Party package clocks in at HK$2,999 (S$523.80) while the most expensive ‘Love Forever Party’ package is at HK$9,999, according to CNBC's article. 

The most expensive package includes rental of the venue for two hours, a pair of wedding balloon rings, personalised invitations and Thank You cards, an emcee, and an apple pie, an emcee and  an apple pie wedding cake display.

Note: Currently, only details of its Happiness Party package is available on its website.

It even supplies wedding decor and it's as kitschy-cute as it gets, ranging from balloon arches and dolls to a McDonald’s Fries Photo Frame, as well as McDonaldland Characters gifts for your guests.

Below, check out Youtuber Safiya Nygaard and her partner's pre-wedding party held at a Mcdonald's in Hong Kong:

Unfortunately for us Singaporeans, having the fried chicken-filled wedding of your dreams isn't quite feast-ible right now (unless you take your wedding party to above-said destinations) but hey, you can keep your fingers crossed! 

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
Lifestyle Weddings and engagements KFC McDonald's

