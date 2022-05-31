'Wow! Childhood memories': Tamiya car track brings fun and excitement to Punggol void deck

If you are a '90s kid, you may remember playing with Tamiya cars during your childhood.

Itching to relive those memories? You can now do so at Mini 4WD Mega Race Track Day, a weekly event organised by Punggol Breeze Residents' Network (RN).

The meet-ups recently piqued netizens' interest thanks to a Reddit post, which has over 460 upvotes at the time of writing.

The post included a photo of a mini 4WD car track winding around a void deck, which prompted nostalgic responses recounting childhood racing days.

"Wow! Childhood memories," wrote one netizen. "Used to play like this 20 years ago outside Heartland Mall."

According to its Facebook posts, the interest group comprised of resident volunteers also has another massive race track located at the Horizon RC Common Green Badminton Court.

As part of the event, participants with the fastest timings stand to win prizes such as parts for their toy cars and tool boxes.

Fathers helping their kids to dismantle the tracks.

Some residents have even showed their support by sponsoring additional prizes, giving the "little ones" more opportunities to win something.

One young winner showing off his trophies.

How you can relive your childhood

Keen on joining in on the fun? You can do so for free every Sunday from 4pm to 7pm at the multi-purpose hall at Blk 616B Punggol Drive.

To register for the event, all you have to do is scan the QR code on the Facebook post above. Registration is limited to nine groups and each group can have a maximum of three individuals.

Do note that you have to be fully vaccinated in order to participate.

Also, don't forget to bring along your cars!

For updates regarding the race sessions, you can also follow the Punggol Breeze RN Facebook group.

