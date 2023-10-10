Wow Wow West hawker selling Western food business to continue legacy

Wow Wow West needs no introduction, what with their generous food portions, and fans of the hawker stall, you might want to listen up.

On Oct 1, in a Facebook post, the Western food stall owners announced they are looking to sell off their business and are seeking potential buyers.

The post also highlighted that the Wow Wow West stall is well-established and has a loyal customer base.

Additionally, they are offering fully equipped kitchen facilities, recipes, and training support during the transition period.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Elizabeth Huang, the daughter of the Wow Wow West owners, confirmed that they are selling the hawker business off due to her parents retiring.

"We are amidst discussions with potential buyers at the moment," she shared. "As it is a fluid situation we would highly recommend for interested parties to come forth and reach out to us at 90585648."

Though they did not disclose the ballpark figure they're looking at for the sale, they are looking for someone with the "right finances".

In a separate post, a netizen raised the question of why the children couldn't take over the business. In response, it was explained that the children are "quite established within their own corporate paths".

Netizens' reaction

In the comments section, netizens expressed their evident shock and surprise upon hearing the news.

Nevertheless, the owners of Wow Wow West clarified that while they are actively seeking potential buyers, business continues to run as usual.

Sumptuous Western food fare

Wow Wow West is a beloved Western food hawker stall located in ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre.

This iconic eatery has earned a reputation for its delectable Western-style dishes. On Google reviews, the stall has a healthy rating of 3.8.

With over 600 reviews from diners, dishes like fish and chips, pork chop and chicken cutlet are a must-try.

One netizen mentioned how the dishes are value for money, highlighting the $9 chicken cutlet which comes with three sides.

Another netizen noted that the prices might be a bit pricier but the quality of the dishes are unmatched by any other hawker stalls. He even gave the steak a shoutout and how it came a close second to the popular fish and chips.

Safe to say that Wow Wow West is a cherished fixture in the hawker scene.

Address: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-133, Singapore 150006

Opening hours: Tuesday - Saturday; 10:30am -2pm, 4:30pm - 7:30pm

