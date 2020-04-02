Wuhan virus: Health tips for pregnant women, babies, toddlers and young kids

The Wuhan virus is now an international emergency, and Singapore is one of the countries most affected.
Since the alarm was raised early this year, the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCOV) has sickened almost 20,000 people worldwide, the majority of whom are in mainland China.
As of Feb 3, 2020 at 8am, there are 18 confirmed cases in Singapore, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.
The pneumonia-like disease has also claimed more than 420 lives in China, heightening fear and anxiety. Most of the victims were older adults and had pre-existing conditions.
But how worried should parents of babies and young tots, and pregnant mums be about the Wuhan coronavirus? What should mums-to-be and their families do to protect themselves?
Dr Ooi Pei Ling, a paediatrician at SBCC Baby and Child Clinic (Rivervale) shares more.
WHAT IS THE WUHAN VIRUS?
It is a pneumonia-like disease first discovered among workers at wild animal markets in China in December 2019.
The World Health Organisation calls it a "public-health emergency of international concern".
HOW DOES THE WUHAN VIRUS SPREAD?
The Wuhan virus spreads much like the common cold, through close contact (less than 1 metre) with an infected person for more than 30 minutes, says Dr Ooi.
It can also spread if you come into contact with a contaminated object or surface before you touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
Watch out for these symptoms:
- Fever
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Headache
- Chills
- Body aches
A study published in the Lancet medical journal on Jan 24 suggests that virus could spread even when there are no symptoms. In the particular study, a 10-year-old boy was diagnosed with the Wuhan virus even though he showed no symptoms. His family members had developed symptoms.
WHO IS MOST AT RISK OF GETTING INFECTED?
You are most likely to contract the infection if you've contact with infected individuals, Dr Ooi says. This includes those who have travelled to or from China or healthcare professionals who are treating infected patients.
According to various news reports, most of those who died were elderly and/or have other medical conditions.
SHOULD PREGNANT WOMEN AND PARENTS OF YOUNG KIDS BE WORRIED?
Everyone (including the young) is equally at risk of getting infected if they come in close contact with a person who is infected, for more than 30 minutes, says Dr Ooi.
Experts can't yet pinpoint the risk factors for complications. But babies and young children may be at higher risk of developing complications from it because their immune system are not be fully developed, Dr Ooi says.
Pregnant women may also be at higher risk of developing complications as well.
SHOULD PREGNANT WOMEN AND PARENTS WITH BABIES AVOID GOING OUT?
Dr Ooi said young children, babies and pregnant mums-to-be can still go out while observing good hygiene practices:
If your child is very young, help them with frequent hand hygiene. And if they are old enough to understand, explain to them how germs spread and the importance of good hygiene so that they will follow the preventative measures.
Children should also be reminded not to touch their eyes, nose and mouths without first washing their hands. Clean baby toys before allowing your baby to put them into her mouth.
If you or your child is unwell, rest at home and wear face masks to avoid spreading their germs to others. A 3-ply surgical face mask is sufficient, but remember the following when wearing a mask:
Don't use surgical masks on infants. Dr Ooi warns that it is not safe and may lead to suffocation.
WHEN SHOULD I PULL MY CHILD OUT OF INFANT CARE OR CHILDCARE?
Students and staff of public educational institutes, as well as staff and people at public childcare facilities, have to take 14 days' leave of absence starting the day after their return if they have been to China, according to the Early Childhood Development Agency and the Ministry of Education.
Other measures at childcare centres include temperature screening for all children, staff and visitors. Parents or visitors who have a fever or display respiratory symptoms (such as cough and runny nose) are not allowed to enter the preschool's premises.
With these precautionary measures in place, Dr Ooi says there is no need to remove your baby or child out of infant care or the childcare centre. But if your child is unwell, keep her at home to prevent infecting other kids at the centre.
Keep up-to-date with the information shared by the MOH to take the appropriate actions based on the most current information and directives.
SHOULD YOU SEE THE DOCTOR IMMEDIATELY IF YOU HAVE A COLD OR COUGH?
You may be worried about seeing a doctor now if you're sick, since the Wuhan virus is spreading so rapidly.
But the risk of contracting the 2019-nCOV infection is low, provided you have not travelled to Wuhan or China from early January 2020 till now, says Dr Ooi.
Nonetheless, everyone, including pregnant women, children and babies should seek medical attention if you are not feeling well, particularly if symptoms have not improved in three to four days regardless of whether you have self-medicated.
Babies and young children might not be able to verbalise their symptoms. Hence, seek immediate medical attention if your child is breathless, has difficulty breathing, lethargic or refuses to drink.
MY FAMILY RETURNED FROM CHINA AND ARE TAKING LEAVE OF ABSENCE. SHOULD I STILL SEND MY CHILD TO CHILDCARE?
Dr Ooi says viruses can easily spread when there is close contact with another person who has the virus, or by touching objects or surfaces that the infected person has touched.
If children are living together with parents or family members who have travelled to China, she advises parents to take enhanced precautions and keep their children at home for 14 days to monitor their health and seek medical attention promptly if feeling unwell.
HOW ELSE CAN I PROTECT CHILDREN?
Besides practising good hand hygiene, other measures include:
This article was first published in Young Parents.