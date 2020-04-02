Wuhan virus: Health tips for pregnant women, babies, toddlers and young kids

The Wuhan virus is now an international emergency, and Singapore is one of the countries most affected.

Since the alarm was raised early this year, the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCOV) has sickened almost 20,000 people worldwide, the majority of whom are in mainland China.

As of Feb 3, 2020 at 8am, there are 18 confirmed cases in Singapore, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

The pneumonia-like disease has also claimed more than 420 lives in China, heightening fear and anxiety. Most of the victims were older adults and had pre-existing conditions.

But how worried should parents of babies and young tots, and pregnant mums be about the Wuhan coronavirus? What should mums-to-be and their families do to protect themselves?

Dr Ooi Pei Ling, a paediatrician at SBCC Baby and Child Clinic (Rivervale) shares more.

WHAT IS THE WUHAN VIRUS?

It is a pneumonia-like disease first discovered among workers at wild animal markets in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organisation calls it a "public-health emergency of international concern".

Watch our video:

HOW DOES THE WUHAN VIRUS SPREAD?

The Wuhan virus spreads much like the common cold, through close contact (less than 1 metre) with an infected person for more than 30 minutes, says Dr Ooi.

It can also spread if you come into contact with a contaminated object or surface before you touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Watch out for these symptoms:

Fever

Sore throat

Runny nose

Cough

Shortness of breath

Headache

Chills

Body aches

A study published in the Lancet medical journal on Jan 24 suggests that virus could spread even when there are no symptoms. In the particular study, a 10-year-old boy was diagnosed with the Wuhan virus even though he showed no symptoms. His family members had developed symptoms.

WHO IS MOST AT RISK OF GETTING INFECTED?

You are most likely to contract the infection if you've contact with infected individuals, Dr Ooi says. This includes those who have travelled to or from China or healthcare professionals who are treating infected patients.

According to various news reports, most of those who died were elderly and/or have other medical conditions.

SHOULD PREGNANT WOMEN AND PARENTS OF YOUNG KIDS BE WORRIED?