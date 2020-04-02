Wuhan virus: Health tips for pregnant women, babies, toddlers and young kids

PHOTO: Pixabay
Young Parents

The Wuhan virus is now an international emergency, and Singapore is one of the countries most affected.

Since the alarm was raised early this year, the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCOV) has sickened almost 20,000 people worldwide, the majority of whom are in mainland China.

As of Feb 3, 2020 at 8am, there are 18 confirmed cases in Singapore, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

The pneumonia-like disease has also claimed more than 420 lives in China, heightening fear and anxiety. Most of the victims were older adults and had pre-existing conditions.

But how worried should parents of babies and young tots, and pregnant mums be about the Wuhan coronavirus? What should mums-to-be and their families do to protect themselves?

Dr Ooi Pei Ling, a paediatrician at SBCC Baby and Child Clinic (Rivervale) shares more.

WHAT IS THE WUHAN VIRUS?

It is a pneumonia-like disease first discovered among workers at wild animal markets in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organisation calls it a "public-health emergency of international concern".

Watch our video:

HOW DOES THE WUHAN VIRUS SPREAD?

The Wuhan virus spreads much like the common cold, through close contact (less than 1 metre) with an infected person for more than 30 minutes, says Dr Ooi.

It can also spread if you come into contact with a contaminated object or surface before you touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Watch out for these symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Headache
  • Chills
  • Body aches

A study published in the Lancet medical journal on Jan 24 suggests that virus could spread even when there are no symptoms. In the particular study, a 10-year-old boy was diagnosed with the Wuhan virus even though he showed no symptoms. His family members had developed symptoms.

WHO IS MOST AT RISK OF GETTING INFECTED?

You are most likely to contract the infection if you've contact with infected individuals, Dr Ooi says. This includes those who have travelled to or from China or healthcare professionals who are treating infected patients.

According to various news reports, most of those who died were elderly and/or have other medical conditions.

SHOULD PREGNANT WOMEN AND PARENTS OF YOUNG KIDS BE WORRIED?

Everyone (including the young) is equally at risk of getting infected if they come in close contact with a person who is infected, for more than 30 minutes, says Dr Ooi.

Experts can't yet pinpoint the risk factors for complications. But babies and young children may be at higher risk of developing complications from it because their immune system are not be fully developed, Dr Ooi says.

Pregnant women may also be at higher risk of developing complications as well.

SHOULD PREGNANT WOMEN AND PARENTS WITH BABIES AVOID GOING OUT?

Dr Ooi said young children, babies and pregnant mums-to-be can still go out while observing good hygiene practices:

  • Practise good hand hygiene (wash hands thoroughly with soap frequently - after using the toilet, before meals, after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing, and so on).
  • If you have no access to soap and water, use hand sanitisers that contain at least 60 per cent alcohol.
  • Minimise touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Avoid contact with people who are unwell.
  • Avoid crowded places as it increases your chances of coming into contact with someone who is sick there.

If your child is very young, help them with frequent hand hygiene. And if they are old enough to understand, explain to them how germs spread and the importance of good hygiene so that they will follow the preventative measures.

Children should also be reminded not to touch their eyes, nose and mouths without first washing their hands. Clean baby toys before allowing your baby to put them into her mouth.

If you or your child is unwell, rest at home and wear face masks to avoid spreading their germs to others. A 3-ply surgical face mask is sufficient, but remember the following when wearing a mask:

  • The coloured waterproof side should face outwards
  • The mask should cover the nose and mouth completely
  • The metal nosepiece should be adjusted to ensure a snug fit

Don't use surgical masks on infants. Dr Ooi warns that it is not safe and may lead to suffocation.

WHEN SHOULD I PULL MY CHILD OUT OF INFANT CARE OR CHILDCARE?

Students and staff of public educational institutes, as well as staff and people at public childcare facilities, have to take 14 days' leave of absence starting the day after their return if they have been to China, according to the Early Childhood Development Agency and the Ministry of Education.

Other measures at childcare centres include temperature screening for all children, staff and visitors. Parents or visitors who have a fever or display respiratory symptoms (such as cough and runny nose) are not allowed to enter the preschool's premises.

With these precautionary measures in place, Dr Ooi says there is no need to remove your baby or child out of infant care or the childcare centre. But if your child is unwell, keep her at home to prevent infecting other kids at the centre.

Keep up-to-date with the information shared by the MOH to take the appropriate actions based on the most current information and directives.

SHOULD YOU SEE THE DOCTOR IMMEDIATELY IF YOU HAVE A COLD OR COUGH?

You may be worried about seeing a doctor now if you're sick, since the Wuhan virus is spreading so rapidly.

But the risk of contracting the 2019-nCOV infection is low, provided you have not travelled to Wuhan or China from early January 2020 till now, says Dr Ooi.

Nonetheless, everyone, including pregnant women, children and babies should seek medical attention if you are not feeling well, particularly if symptoms have not improved in three to four days regardless of whether you have self-medicated.

Babies and young children might not be able to verbalise their symptoms. Hence, seek immediate medical attention if your child is breathless, has difficulty breathing, lethargic or refuses to drink.

MY FAMILY RETURNED FROM CHINA AND ARE TAKING LEAVE OF ABSENCE. SHOULD I STILL SEND MY CHILD TO CHILDCARE?

Dr Ooi says viruses can easily spread when there is close contact with another person who has the virus, or by touching objects or surfaces that the infected person has touched.

If children are living together with parents or family members who have travelled to China, she advises parents to take enhanced precautions and keep their children at home for 14 days to monitor their health and seek medical attention promptly if feeling unwell.

HOW ELSE CAN I PROTECT CHILDREN?

Besides practising good hand hygiene, other measures include:

  • Keeping away from people who are unwell or show signs of illness like fever, cough or runny nose. If possible, avoid crowds and gatherings if your baby is younger than three months old.
  • Avoid unnecessary personal contact with others such as being kissed.
  • Keep household surfaces clean and sanitise your little ones' toys and pacifiers often.
  • Teach everyone in the household to cough or sneeze into a tissue and discard immediately, or get them to cover their noses and mouths if they cannot get a tissue in time.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in Young Parents

More about
Wuhan virus Health and Wellbeing pregnant babies Children and Youth Tips Lifestyle

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Coronavirus: S&#039;pore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China
Coronavirus: S'pore reports first cases of local transmission
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES