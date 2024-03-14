Xiaxue joins Tan Jianhao's media company; duo will host new podcast together

After launching her own nasi lemak brand, veteran influencer Wendy Cheng, better known as Xiaxue, has embarked on a new endeavour in her career.

The 39-year-old announced on Instagram on Wednesday (March 14) that she's now part of Titan Digital Media — a digital marketing agency and production house founded by local YouTuber Tan Jianhao.

"I'm joining Titan Digital Media! Very excited to join the big family," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"I guess this marks another milestone in my very, very long career in the influencer industry. I started my blog in 2003 and I'm grateful for all the opportunities along the way."

Besides being a content creator, Xiaxue also has a few businesses under her belt — including a social media agency and her own makeup line.

In their post, the agency shared that the veteran blogger will be entering into a representation partnership with them.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4c6HP_RJFM/?hl=en[/embed]

"This collaboration signifies a commitment from both sides to leverage Titan’s expansive network and expertise to amplify Xiaxue’s already influential presence in the digital sphere. Together, we aim to explore new horizons, and further solidify her position as a leading voice and visionary in the online community," said Titan Digital Media.

To kick off her journey, Titan Digital Media also released two episodes of their new podcast, hosted by Xiaxue and Jianhao.

In the first episode of the podcast, which also came out on Wednesday, Jianhao asked Xiaxue to give an introduction and to shed some light on why she decided to join the company.

Joking that the question sounded like she was in a job interview, Xiaxue said: "I think I am quite easygoing, I'm not very goal-oriented and I'm not a go-getter. In life, I just let things happen and then I react to it... I'm not a very hardworking person.

"I think one thing that's unique about me is that I'm not motivated by money. If I do work it's because someone asked me to do it, and if I get the money that's good."

Jianhao also mentioned that Xiaxue had actually asked if she could be a part of the company, a suggestion which he had "no qualms" about.

"I know who you are as a person; I know that you're a good person. You have some quirks, but that doesn't mean you're a bad person."

During the podcast, Xiaxue was also surprised with pink balloons, a cake and even a custom pink Titan Academy jacket.

'We'll force you to work'

Despite Xiaxue's claims that she's not a hardworking person, Jianhao's staff seem to say otherwise.

He shared that one of his staff had actually told him: "Xiaxue's not lazy. She actually completed this task by herself, and she did [other things] as well."

"I then realised that your definition of lazy is different from what the definition of lazy is today, because you come from the generation of bloggers who had to do everything themselves."

He raised the example of how content creators today have a plethora of tools at their disposal, as compared to what Xiaxue had when she first started out.

"The worst was the blogskins. We used to edit our own blogskins, the HTML," Xiaxue chimed in.

"You say you're lazy, but this time, we'll push you. We'll force you to work."

"I need people to do that to me. Sometimes I think I'm a money-making machine, but nobody is pressing the button to make that happen."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtdifrjO2sc[/embed]

claudiatan@asiaone.com