Xing Fu Tang has $1 bubble tea up for grabs with any purchase on June 30

To celebrate their first anniversary in Singapore, popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand Xing Fu Tang is offering their Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk at only $1 with any purchase on June 30.

The promotion is available at all eight outlets, excluding its Express outlets. To redeem the drink, you will need to flash Xing Fu Tang's Facebook post when ordering.

WE ARE 1️⃣ YEAR OLD 🎉🎉 In celebration of our first anniversary, enjoy our Signature Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk at... Posted by Xing Fu Tang Singapore on Sunday, June 28, 2020

However, redemptions are limited to 80 per outlet, and customers are entitled to only one redemption each.

Here is a list of the outlets:

Century Square

Takashimaya

Compass One

Causeway Point

Hillion Mall

Square 2

Paya Lebar Square

Plaza Singapura

trining@asiaone.com