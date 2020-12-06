Xing Fu Tang has a new store at a coffee shop, this time in Tampines

Xing Fu Tang is back at it again, with another bubble tea store recently opened at FoodCity coffee shop at Blk 139 Tampines Street 11.

Last month, the popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand had opened an outlet at an Hougang coffee shop, which made people question the stall's legitimacy.

For those with doubts, stalls located in hawker centres or food courts selling predominantly drinks are still allowed to remain open.

Hence, this comes as good news for Easties, who are now able to get their bubble tea fix without having to get it delivered.

The announcement of the new Xing Fu Tang Express "pop-up" was made on Xing Fu Tang's Facebook page on June 6, with orders available for takeaway or delivery via GrabFood. At the time of writing, the brand had yet to reply AsiaOne's query on whether the stall is a temporary or permanent one.

NEW POPUP STORE ALERT ‼️ Dear friends in the East, we missed you! Say hello to XFT freshly made brown sugar bobas again... Posted by Xing Fu Tang Singapore on Saturday, 6 June 2020

While the brand has not released the menu of the new store, there are only three options available on GrabFood for that outlet. They are:

Brown sugar boba fresh milk

Brown sugar boba milk tea

Brown sugar boba Oolong milk tea

Located near Tampines Round Market and Food Centre, the store is open daily from 11am to 10pm, or while stocks last.

Alternatively, for those who live in neither the North-East nor the East area (where these two new physical outlets have opened), you can always order from Xing Fu Tang directly, as it currently offers islandwide delivery.

There is no minimum purchase amount required for orders via their website. However, customers who spend a minimum of $20 will be able to enjoy a flat delivery fee of $5.

Drinks will also have pearls packed separately to preserve its quality and delivery slots will be from 1pm to 3pm.

Address: Blk 139 Tampines Street 11, FoodCity #01-08 Stall 2A, Singapore 521139

trining@asiaone.com