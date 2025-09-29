Xpeng partners with Charge+ to set up EV supercharging network across Southeast Asia

Chinese carmaker Xpeng has teamed up with Charge+, one of the biggest electric vehicle (EV) charging companies in Southeast Asia, to set up a network of ultra-fast superchargers that will span across the region.

The partnership will see the companies deploy up to 20 direct current (DC) fast chargers in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, with some offering a maximum charge rate of 480kW.

Together with Xpeng's 5C Supercharging technology that can take up to 451kW of peak charging power, this allows an Xpeng car to go from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in just 12 minutes.

The first four charging sites in the supercharging network has already been set up, with two in Singapore located at the Royal Square Novena Hotel and Downtown East. The other chargers are at the One Bangkok development in Bangkok, and KL Eco City in Kuala Lumpur.

The one in KL Eco City offers a charging rate of 350kW, making it the fastest EV charger available in Kuala Lumpur.

The idea of the supercharging network is to allow EV drivers to be able to make seamless long-distance journeys across the countries, and it will form part of Charge+'s plans to have a backbone of EV chargers spanning about 5,000km across Southeast Asia.

The partnership with Xpeng will also see Xpeng drivers be able to access Charge+'s EV chargers in any country through their Xpeng driver app, with the functionality set to be introduced to existing owners via an over-the-air update by the end of 2025.

In addition, Xpeng owners will enjoy an exclusive charging discounts on Charge+'s public chargers in Southeast Asia for three years, as well as additional discounts when using the exclusive Xpeng-Charge+ supercharging hubs.

