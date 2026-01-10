Award Banner
Xpeng G6 Pro AWD Performance review: Gee-whiz premium auto with snazzier face and crazier pace

PHOTO: Motorist
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 10, 2026 7:30 AMBYDavid Ting

The Xpeng G6 has received a major update, which makes it an even better electric vehicle in the Singapore sports-utility context.

What's great

  • Looks even more futuristic-fantastic with Xpeng's "G6.5" professional facelift.
  • High-"Performance" powertrain turns the G6 into a "Glee 6" super SUV, especially in a straight line, yet it remains easily controllable and fully comfortable.
  • Sensible changes to the cabin make it even nicer and more relaxing for everybody on board, including pets, caraoke fans, and folks who appreciate a good in-car massage.

What's good

  • Enough headroom and more than enough legroom for adult passengers in the rear despite the swoopy coupe-ish roofline.
  • Well-sized boot and well-placed storage compartments provide the everyday utility expected of a mid-size SUV.
  • The Xpilot automatic parking is arguably one of the best in the business so far.

What's not great

  • Driver's seat squab could be a few centimetres longer and have some form of tilt adjustment to provide better support.
  • Two-spoke steering wheel's audio control cluster tends to be unintentionally touched/operated by a random right palm.
  • Flappy covers for the sunvisor mirrors.
Xpeng G6 Pro AWD Performance
Price (at time of publishing): $241,999 including COE VES Band: A
Motor:
Dual permanent magnet synchronous
Charging Rate:
451 kW DC, 11 kW AC
Power & Torque:
358 kW (480 hp) 
& 660 Nm
 Transmission:
Single-speed
Driven Wheels:
All
Consumption & Range:
18.4 kWh/100km 
& 510 km (WLTP combined cycle)
0-100 km/h:
4.1 seconds
Top Speed:
202 km/h
Battery Capacity:
80.8 kWh
Dimensions (L x W x H):
4,758 mm x 1,920 mm 
x 1,650 mm

Wheelbase:

2,890 mm
Cargo Capacity:
571 litres

This article was first published in Motorist.

