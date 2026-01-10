Xpeng G6 Pro AWD Performance review: Gee-whiz premium auto with snazzier face and crazier pace

The Xpeng G6 has received a major update, which makes it an even better electric vehicle in the Singapore sports-utility context.

What's great

Looks even more futuristic-fantastic with Xpeng's "G6.5" professional facelift.

High-"Performance" powertrain turns the G6 into a "Glee 6" super SUV, especially in a straight line, yet it remains easily controllable and fully comfortable.

Sensible changes to the cabin make it even nicer and more relaxing for everybody on board, including pets, caraoke fans, and folks who appreciate a good in-car massage.

What's good

Enough headroom and more than enough legroom for adult passengers in the rear despite the swoopy coupe-ish roofline.

Well-sized boot and well-placed storage compartments provide the everyday utility expected of a mid-size SUV.

The Xpilot automatic parking is arguably one of the best in the business so far.

What's not great

Driver's seat squab could be a few centimetres longer and have some form of tilt adjustment to provide better support.

Two-spoke steering wheel's audio control cluster tends to be unintentionally touched/operated by a random right palm.

Flappy covers for the sunvisor mirrors.

Xpeng G6 Pro AWD Performance Price (at time of publishing): $241,999 including COE VES Band: A Motor:

Dual permanent magnet synchronous Charging Rate:

451 kW DC, 11 kW AC Power & Torque:

358 kW (480 hp)

& 660 Nm Transmission:

Single-speed Driven Wheels:

All Consumption & Range:

18.4 kWh/100km

& 510 km (WLTP combined cycle) 0-100 km/h:

4.1 seconds Top Speed:

202 km/h Battery Capacity:

80.8 kWh Dimensions (L x W x H): 4,758 mm x 1,920 mm

x 1,650 mm Wheelbase: 2,890 mm Cargo Capacity:

571 litres

This article was first published in Motorist.