Xpeng G6 Pro AWD Performance review: Gee-whiz premium auto with snazzier face and crazier pace

The Xpeng G6 has received a major update, which makes it an even better electric vehicle in the Singapore sports-utility context.
What's great
- Looks even more futuristic-fantastic with Xpeng's "G6.5" professional facelift.
- High-"Performance" powertrain turns the G6 into a "Glee 6" super SUV, especially in a straight line, yet it remains easily controllable and fully comfortable.
- Sensible changes to the cabin make it even nicer and more relaxing for everybody on board, including pets, caraoke fans, and folks who appreciate a good in-car massage.
What's good
- Enough headroom and more than enough legroom for adult passengers in the rear despite the swoopy coupe-ish roofline.
- Well-sized boot and well-placed storage compartments provide the everyday utility expected of a mid-size SUV.
- The Xpilot automatic parking is arguably one of the best in the business so far.
What's not great
- Driver's seat squab could be a few centimetres longer and have some form of tilt adjustment to provide better support.
- Two-spoke steering wheel's audio control cluster tends to be unintentionally touched/operated by a random right palm.
- Flappy covers for the sunvisor mirrors.
|Xpeng G6 Pro AWD Performance
|Price (at time of publishing): $241,999 including COE
| VES Band: A
Motor:
Dual permanent magnet synchronous
Charging Rate:
451 kW DC, 11 kW AC
Power & Torque:
358 kW (480 hp)
& 660 Nm
Transmission:
Single-speed
Driven Wheels:
All
Consumption & Range:
18.4 kWh/100km
& 510 km (WLTP combined cycle)
0-100 km/h:
4.1 seconds
Top Speed:
202 km/h
Battery Capacity:
80.8 kWh
Dimensions (L x W x H):
4,758 mm x 1,920 mm
x 1,650 mm
Cargo Capacity:
571 litres
This article was first published in Motorist.